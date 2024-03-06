AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAR GLOBAL LAUNCHES ‘TRUMP SIGNATURE VILLAS’ IN AIDA, OMAN: A GROUND-BREAKING PROJECT FEATURING LUXURY VILLAS WITHIN OMAN’S ELITE GATED COMMUNITY AND PREMIER GOLF DESTINATION

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the renowned luxury international real estate development company, announced the unveiling of Trump Villas at AIDA, one of Oman’s most expansive urban developments. This significant launch follows the strategic collaboration between Dar Global and The Trump Organization to develop a signature Trump community within AIDA. Once completed, the Trump Villas will be an unrivaled destination, showcasing superior luxuries.

The ‘Trump Signature Villas’ collection is comprised of luxurious villas, each designed to embody the pinnacle of opulence and exclusivity that the Trump name conveys. With a combined value of $200 million, Phase 1 of this collection represent an unprecedented level of luxury living.

Located within Trump International Golf Club Oman, which will be one of the most spectacular golf courses in the world, the Trump Villas are an exclusive enclave designed by internationally acclaimed luxury experts. Offering breathtaking sea views from an elevation of over 130 meters, they will epitomize opulence but will also represent a new, powerful landmark.

Beyond their architectural splendor, the Trump Villas will offer an array of unparalleled privileges. Residents of these distinguished homes will be given elite membership of Trump International Golf Club Oman, granting them access to a wealth of world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, expansive parks, and recreational spaces.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, also remarked, “In collaboration with Dar Global, at AIDA, we’ve discovered an incredible location in the heart of Muscat, Oman, offering breathtaking sea views. Together, we are setting a new standard for luxury living with the finest residential villas anywhere in the world. Every facet of the residences has been meticulously designed with unwavering precision, which will undoubtedly deliver an unparalleled standard of sophisticated living.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, emphasized, “Dar Global is not just a premier developer; it is a visionary force shaping the real estate landscape of many destinations. The strategic partnership between Dar Global and The Trump Organization aligns with Dar Global’s vision of regional and global expansion through unique, high-quality developments. The launch of Trump Signature Villas aligns seamlessly with our ambition to provide a life of exclusivity to our global clientele, enhancing the allure of AIDA and extending our impact beyond projects to shaping entire communities.”

 

SOURCE Dar Global

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

