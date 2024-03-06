AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CATALYST NAMES JENNIFER MCCOLLUM NEXT PRESIDENT & CEO

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

Expert on Advancing Women’s Leadership, Gender Equity to Lead Global Workplace Inclusion Organization

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Catalyst, a global nonprofit organization focused on gender equity and workplace inclusion, announced today that its Board of Directors has chosen Jennifer McCollum as its new President & CEO, effective April 1.

“Jennifer’s career has been dedicated to challenging and changing the status quo for women in the workplace, a professional expertise and personal passion that mirrors Catalyst’s mission,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO and Catalyst Board Chair. “With the aptitude, insight, and track record of success expanding the impact of mission-driven organizations, Jennifer will help bring Catalyst to new heights.”

“It is an honor to join Catalyst at this pivotal moment for gender equity,” McCollum said. “I have long admired the organization’s mission and impact, and I look forward to playing a critical role in the next chapter, alongside the committed Catalyst staff, Board, and Supporters.”

McCollum most recently served as the CEO of Linkage, Inc., a SHRM company dedicated to advancing women and consistently ranked as a top-20 global leadership development firm. Prior to Linkage, McCollum spent a decade growing businesses within Corporate Executive Board (CEB), now Gartner, and Korn Ferry. At CEB, she led product management within the leadership division, driving innovative solutions that helped organizations select, develop and place leaders at all levels. She also ran CEB’s Leadership Academies business, which developed more than 30,000 professionals in 2,100 companies throughout 50 countries.

A nationally recognized speaker, consultant, coach, and author, McCollum is a thought leader with timely and relevant expertise on closing the gender equity gap, why the most effective leaders are inclusive leaders, and how to demystify inclusion for leaders and organizations. Her book, In Her Own Voice: A Woman’s Rise to CEO, became an Amazon best seller upon its release in 2023.

McCollum is Catalyst’s sixth CEO in its 62-year history and succeeds Lorraine Hariton, who will retire from the organization.

“Lorraine has made a tremendous impact on Catalyst during her five and a half years of leadership and has lived Catalyst’s commitment to advancing women each day,” said Sweet. “We wish her the very best as she retires from the organization, having helped build an even stronger foundation at Catalyst.”

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world’s most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions, and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Contact
Erin Souza-Rezendes
Vice President, Global Communications
Catalyst
erezendes@catalyst.org

 

SOURCE Catalyst, Inc.

