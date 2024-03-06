AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Locus Robotics Partners With Booktopia To Revolutionise Its Customer Order Fulfilment

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

Cutting-edge robotic technology will enhance efficiency and fulfilment speed in Booktopia’s new state-of-the-art customer fulfilment centre

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfilment warehouses, has partnered with leading online Australian book retailer, Booktopia, to enhance its customer order fulfilment processes at its new customer fulfilment centre at South Strathfield in Sydney.

Locus Robotics Logo

The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Australia’s e-commerce landscape, as Booktopia becomes one of the first companies in the country to leverage the power of Locus AMRs to significantly optimise its order fulfilment processes, enabling a reduction in handling time and faster delivery to customers.

Locus Robotics’ cutting-edge AMR technology will propel Booktopia’s fulfilment operations into the future, increasing efficiency, accuracy, and speed within its new distribution centre. The partnership aims to enhance Booktopia’s existing capabilities while meeting the ever-increasing demands of the online retail landscape. Locus Robotics’ adaptable and intelligent robots have begun seamlessly navigating the warehouse floors, working collaboratively with human counterparts to ensure timely and precise order processing.

Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics, said: “This partnership reflects Booktopia’s innovative forward-looking view of robotics and automation technology. Booktopia is uniquely positioned to optimise its fulfilment processes and seamlessly scale for growth using our powerful AMR solution. We are thrilled to partner with a leader in Australian e-commerce as they push boundaries through fulfilment automation.”

David Nenke, CEO, Booktopia said: “Our partnership with Locus provides the technology that enables us to take a significant step forward with our customer fulfilment operations and support our overarching commitment to delivering a first class experience for customers looking to buy books and gifts. The Locus team shares our dedication to operational excellence through their cutting-edge capabilities and desire to put the customer first. Thanks to technology like this, we have been able to deliver an even better service for our customers including through the busy festive retail period at the end of 2023.”

This collaboration underscores Booktopia’s commitment to investing in state-of-the-art solutions to support its future aspirations across its ANZ operations and cement its role as a leader in Australia’s e-commerce and logistics landscape.

–ENDS–

About Locus Robotics:
Locus Robotics is a global leader in autonomous mobile robots for fulfilment warehouses. The company’s innovative solutions enhance operational efficiency, increase productivity, and streamline order fulfilment processes. By seamlessly integrating advanced robotics with human expertise, Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet the challenges of modern commerce head-on.

About Booktopia Group Ltd:
Booktopia is a leading Australian online bookstore, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:BKG), selling books, ebooks, etexts, games & puzzles, stationery, e-readers, and audiobooks, delivering to every corner of Australia and New Zealand.

Booktopia has access to over 6 million books in its database and thousands of books in stock and ready to ship from its Sydney distribution centre, offering Australian readers a wide variety of international and local publishers. Proudly locally operated, Booktopia is Australia’s local bookstore.

###

For more information or enquiries about Booktopia:

Adam Freedman
Chief Brand and Communications Officer
adamf@booktopia.com.au
0429 493 313

For information or enquiries about Locus Robotics:

Kary Zate
Sr. Director Marketing Communications
kzate@locusrobotics.com
+1-774-249-4477

 

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.