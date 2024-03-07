AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The sixth Alma Academy was successfully held in Barcelona attended by physicians from 37 countries

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

CAESAREA, Israel, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company, and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, is excited to announce that the sixth Alma Academy was successfully held in Barcelona from March 1 to March 4, with nearly 400 physicians from 37 countries around the world in attendance.

A world-class expert panel discussing Skin Rejuvenation treatments during the first day of the Alma Academy event (Credit: Cmedia Group)

The renowned global summit, recognized as the leading professional Academy event in the aesthetic industry, brought together 16 world-class experts from across the industry to discuss the latest news, insights, and share real case practices. Among the notable speakers were Prof. Ofir Artzi and Prof. Moshe Lapidot from Israel, Dr. Munir Somji from the United Kingdom, Dr. Sachin Dhawan from India, and Dr. Tiago Baptista Fernandes from Portugal. Topics ranged from skin rejuvenation to addressing challenging skin conditions, scars, and body contouring. Participants included dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons.

The event included live demonstration sessions with Alma’s award-winning products such as the flagship Harmony XL Pro, a holistic device for dozens of aesthetic indications, Alma Hybrid, a groundbreaking concept for skin rejuvenation and scar treatments, and Alma PrimeX, providing a superior whole-body experience.

Alma Academy offers an exclusive opportunity for professionals to learn, engage, and excel in their field alongside industry leaders. The event, held in various locations around the world such as Greece, North America, Spain, Dubai, and Italy, gathers world-leading experts in the field of medical aesthetics every year, enabling them to share their recent research and true cases.

About Alma Lasers

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma’s multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Hagai Cohen
PR & Communications Manager
hagai.cohen@almalasers.com

Alma Logo

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-sixth-alma-academy-was-successfully-held-in-barcelona-attended-by-physicians-from-37-countries-302081371.html

SOURCE Alma

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.