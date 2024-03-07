The sixth Alma Academy was successfully held in Barcelona attended by physicians from 37 countries

CAESAREA, Israel, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company, and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, is excited to announce that the sixth Alma Academy was successfully held in Barcelona from March 1 to March 4, with nearly 400 physicians from 37 countries around the world in attendance.

The renowned global summit, recognized as the leading professional Academy event in the aesthetic industry, brought together 16 world-class experts from across the industry to discuss the latest news, insights, and share real case practices. Among the notable speakers were Prof. Ofir Artzi and Prof. Moshe Lapidot from Israel, Dr. Munir Somji from the United Kingdom, Dr. Sachin Dhawan from India, and Dr. Tiago Baptista Fernandes from Portugal. Topics ranged from skin rejuvenation to addressing challenging skin conditions, scars, and body contouring. Participants included dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons.

The event included live demonstration sessions with Alma’s award-winning products such as the flagship Harmony XL Pro, a holistic device for dozens of aesthetic indications, Alma Hybrid, a groundbreaking concept for skin rejuvenation and scar treatments, and Alma PrimeX, providing a superior whole-body experience.

Alma Academy offers an exclusive opportunity for professionals to learn, engage, and excel in their field alongside industry leaders. The event, held in various locations around the world such as Greece, North America, Spain, Dubai, and Italy, gathers world-leading experts in the field of medical aesthetics every year, enabling them to share their recent research and true cases.

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma’s multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

