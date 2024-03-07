AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

UBQ Materials New Diversified Product Portfolio Now Available Across APAC Markets

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, today announced its Sustainability Product Portfolio will be available to businesses across the APAC region through the company’s new sales and support team based in Singapore.

“With over 40% of the world’s manufacturing taking place in Asia, implementing sustainable materials in these markets is a crucial part of global decarbonization efforts. UBQ can help accelerate this green transition,” said Patricia Mishic O’Brien, CCO of UBQ Materials. “Incorporating minimal amounts of a UBQ product line can help businesses achieve a carbon-negative status, providing a win-win scenario for sustainability and business.”

The comprehensive product portfolio of sustainable, bio-based materials product lines each feature unique and complementary properties, meticulously engineered to meet sustainability targets including waste diversion, circularity, increased post-consumer recycled content and emissions removal and avoidance. UBQ’s material replacements and additives are based on UBQ Materials’ globally patented waste-to-materials approach and are formulated to resolve performance challenges commonly encountered when integrating sustainable materials.

“Compounders, product manufacturers and designers can focus on the upside opportunities of sustainability within their operations and product lines,” said Arun Kulkarni, VP Commercial APAC for UBQ Materials. “We’re enabling our partners to hit aggressive sustainability goals towards achieving the continent’s Net Zero targets, while maintaining or improving upon pricing power.”

The product portfolio includes three bio-based sustainability additives and material replacements to meet circularity, recyclability, low-carbon footprint, and climate-positivity objectives:

  • UBQ ClimaPos™: bio-based, climate-positive sustainability additive enabling greater greenhouse gas removal and avoidance.
  • UBQ Q Series: proven, standard material replacement known as UBQ™, the Q Series is a one-to-one material swap that blends with most polymers.
  • UBQ Industrial: material replacement engineered for high-value function and reliability in operational uses when appearance matters less than functionality.

These primary formulations can be combined with additional modifiers or enhancers to achieve desired properties, optimizing product development, and reducing guesswork for product manufacturing. These include:

  • UBQ Nclozur™: sustainability modifier formulated for odor mitigation ideal for indoor and interior applications.
  • UBQ Impact: enhancer that blends with a range of polymer matrices to meet performance requirements.

The company is working with compounding partners, value chain manufacturers, brand partners and product development teams to tailor ideal formulations for each specific application.

UBQ’s Singapore-based team supports partners in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created a pioneering bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world’s largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

Media Contact
FINN Partners for UBQ Materials
Nicole Grubner
Nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com
+972-58-444-5418

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ubq-materials-new-diversified-product-portfolio-now-available-across-apac-markets-302081497.html

SOURCE UBQ Materials Ltd.

