  • new product

Tompkins Robotics Announces New Robotic Solution PickPallet

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tompkins Robotics, a global leader in robotic sortation solutions for distribution and fulfillment operations, today announced PickPallet, an autonomous pallet jack solution for warehouse and distribution centers around the globe. As the second offering in the Tompkins Robotics’ PickPal product line, the PickPallet offers case-to-pallet pick assisting and pallet movement throughout a warehouse.

Tompkins Robotics pick assist product line: PickPal & PickPallet

“We’re thrilled to launch PickPallet as the newest member in our autonomous mobile robot family, a game-changer for warehouse operations and order fulfillment,” remarked Tony Villanova, vice president of PickPal Solutions at Tompkins Robotics. “This addition epitomizes our dedication to bringing more innovation to the market and marks a significant leap forward to help solve a number of challenges operators and businesses face every day.”

PickPallet offers swift implementation, allowing businesses to quickly leverage the benefits of intelligent order optimization, intuitive space management, and increased warehouse safety. PickPallet operates with precision, ensuring pallets are moved accurately and without damage. Its advanced navigation improves warehouse safety by detecting obstacles and avoiding collisions. Ultimately, these features enable customers to gain efficiency while spending less time on tedious and non-value-added tasks in the picking environment.

“At Tompkins Robotics, our mission is to deliver innovative robotic solutions to solve the most challenging supply chain problems,” stated Mike Futch, president and chief executive officer. “Since our early days delivering sorting solutions based on our tSort product family, we put customer feedback right in the center of our innovation efforts. We continually hear that customers need to do more with less, keep workers focused on high-value tasks, and drive operational efficiency in all areas of their business. PickPallet, and the entire PickPal product line, is a great example of delivering innovation to solve these challenges.”

Attendees at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta March 11th – 14th will have the opportunity to get a first look at PickPallet alongside the PickPal pick assist AMR. The product will be featured on the showroom floor in Booth B7843, where visitors can learn more about its features and capabilities.

About Tompkins Robotics

Founded in 2017, Tompkins Robotics is a global leader in robotic sortation solutions for distribution and fulfillment operations. Building on momentum from the award-winning tSort robotic sortation solution, the company continues to develop innovative robotic solutions to solve the most challenging supply chain problems. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.

Contact Information:  

Tony Villanova  
Vice President, PickPal Solutions 
Tompkins Robotics 
tvillanova@tompkinsrobotics.com 

Tompkins Robotics

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355257/Tompkins_Robotics_PickPallet_1.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355481/Tompkins_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tompkins-robotics-announces-new-robotic-solution-pickpallet-302080659.html

SOURCE Tompkins Robotics

