AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Abracon Releases New Line of High-Accuracy, High-Precision GNSS RF Antennas

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

SPICEWOOD, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, is pleased to announce their new line of high-accuracy, high-precision GNSS antennas. These antennas have the potential to revolutionize accuracy in location-based services beyond traditional GPS systems by providing high accuracy, fast signal acquisition and tracking, and low power consumption.

Abracon Logo 2023

Abracon’s new high precision GNSS antennas can support full band including all L1/L2/L5 + L band data correction services. This comprehensive multiband approach ensures unparalleled precision, catering to diverse sectors such as agriculture, surveying, IoT, mapping, defense, and aviation.

These high precision GNSS antennas are engineered to meet the demanding needs of various industries requiring precise location data. These antennas are designed with multi-band and multi-constellation support, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of applications. Notably, Abracon’s high precision GNSS antennas deliver enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and precision in communications, setting new standards for location-based services.

“Our new high-precision GNSS antennas enhance Abracon’s ability to offer state-of-the-art location/navigation technology that delivers centimeter-level accuracy for critical applications,” explains Kelly Henry, Product Line Manager for RF & Antennas. “These antennas are designed to provide mission critical information for aerospace and defense, location tracking for customers valuable assets, and mapping accuracy for geolocation, precision agriculture, and industrial IoT.”

Abracon’s high precision GNSS antennas are in-stock and available now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about this news release, please contact +1-512-371-6159.

About Abracon:

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers’ time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

SOURCE Abracon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.