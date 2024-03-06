AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

StarCompliance Wins ‘Best Compliance as a Service Solution’ at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

The Company was recognized for delivering industry-leading innovative and client-focused solutions that help firms manage employee conflicts of interest, and maintain compliance with individual accountability regimes in the region

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — StarCompliance (“Star”), a global leader in providing employee compliance technology solutions, has been named ‘Best Compliance as a Service Solution’ in A-Team’s RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024, the winners of which were unveiled today.

The RegTech Insight Awards APAC acknowledge top providers of RegTech solutions that have effectively enhanced firms’ ability to meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements in the financial services industry across the region. The winners were determined through an industry-wide vote after being shortlisted by a prestigious Advisory Board, composed of highly experienced regulatory and compliance practitioners in the financial and capital markets space.

“As regulators around the globe continue to step up their scrutiny, businesses need to implement cutting-edge employee compliance solutions to strengthen oversight of their personnel and build a culture of compliance,” said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. “We’re proud to have been selected ‘The Best Compliance as a Service Solution’ by RegTech Insights (APAC), as it highlights our commitment to deliver solutions that fully support compliance and HR teams as they mitigate risk and protect both their business and employees.”

Star has more than 20 years’ experience in building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of industry sectors, including financial services. Its Accountability & Competency solution suite allows users to effectively demonstrate compliance with global individual accountability regimes. It provides a clear, accurate accountability trail for both internal and external purposes, with access to all individual accountability compliance information via a single integrated platform.

In February 2024, Star extended its Individual Accountability Regime solution to include Australia’s new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), enabling financial services firms regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to comply more easily with the regulation, and establish a strong, firm-wide culture of individual accountability. 

About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is the world’s leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star’s future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star’s intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/starcompliance-wins-best-compliance-as-a-service-solution-at-the-regtech-insight-apac-awards-2024-302081017.html

SOURCE StarCompliance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.