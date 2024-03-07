AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ethisphere names HCLTech amongst the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

NOIDA, India, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech, a leading technology company, announced that it has received the coveted designation as one of World’s Most Ethical Companies® 2024 by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“At HCLTech, we hold ourselves to high standards of governance and transparency. This recognition is another validation of our corporate ethos of doing business the right way, creating a positive impact on local communities and contributing to a sustainable planet,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

“It is always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, Ethisphere. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to HCLTech for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

HCLTech received this recognition after completing the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process, which requires companies to provide multiple proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; diversity, equity and inclusion policy; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

