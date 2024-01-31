AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Unveils Enhanced Flexible Savings with Integrated Lending Features

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce the integration of its Lending product into Flexible Savings, offering users a streamlined and rewarding method to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

Seamless Transition and Improved Experience

The consolidation process began on January 31, 2024, and all existing Lending assets were automatically transferred to Flexible Savings for a smooth transition. This integration further solidifies Bybit’s commitment to providing users with a diverse product suite that caters to their individual needs and risk tolerance.

“We are thrilled to unveil the enhanced Flexible Savings experience, offering users a powerful and adaptable solution to navigate the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape,” says Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This integration empowers individuals to tailor their investment strategies and capitalize on market opportunities, solidifying Bybit’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of crypto solutions.”

This update brings several significant benefits to Bybit’s Earn product users:

  • Dynamic APR: Flexible Savings now boasts dynamic annual percentage rate (APR), calculated hourly to adjust to real-time market conditions, ensuring that earnings keep pace with market fluctuations.
  • Hourly Yield Accrual: Earn rewards faster with hourly yield accrual. Instead of waiting for daily updates, users will see interest accumulate throughout the day, maximizing returns.
  • Double Earnings on USDT: For users holding BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DAI, and MNT, Bybit introduces Platform Rewards APR, combining with Real-Time APR to offer double the earning potential on these plans.
  • Enhanced Convenience Subscribe to Flexible Savings plans effortlessly, directly from your Funding Account, Spot Account, or Unified Trading Account, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

Bybit Unveils Enhanced Flexible Savings with Integrated Lending Features (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s  top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-unveils-enhanced-flexible-savings-with-integrated-lending-features-302081261.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.