eSync technology brings Cyient into the Alliance

PRNewswire March 7, 2024
  • Cyient joins a rapidly expanding network of businesses as an eSync Alliance member
  • Leader in automotive semiconductors and software design systems delivers industry-compliant solutions to OEMs and the Automotive supply chain
  • Cyient’s inter-operable standards-based automotive OTA technology to become a necessity for SDV platforms and reduce time-to-market for new vehicle launch

HYDERABAD, India, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the momentum for a standardized approach to automotive over-the-air (OTA) connectivity growing, eSync Alliance has added Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, to its member base.

For more than two decades, Cyient has been a recognized leader in automotive and semiconductor systems and software sectors, providing innovative automotive silicon and software design solutions to global OEMs and Tier-1s. Cyient also has extensive experience in end-to-end automotive embedded systems development, applied in key focus areas, including digital cockpits and In-vehicle Infotainment systems (IVI), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle electrification, and powertrain and connected car technology.

Cyient’s solutions will pave the way to enabling zero accidents and create a bespoke user environment, leveraging its capabilities in automotive software application and platform development, automotive embedded systems and cyber security, automotive system-on-chips (SoC), ASIC silicon design, cloud-native non-critical automotive applications, and automotive electronic control unit (ECU) development.

As with all eSync Alliance’s members, Cyient understands the power of an industry standard to facilitate rapid and wide-reaching innovation. The business already builds its systems on the classic & adaptive AUTOSAR standardized automotive software architecture – itself an alliance between OEM manufacturers, software developers and suppliers. As every customer solution produced by Cyient is ISO 26262 compliant, the ability to use the eSync specification to enable ISO 26262 compliance for OTA updates with cyber security enabled is a key benefit for the company.

“We are glad to be part of eSync Alliance,” said Rajaneesh Kini, President & Chief Technology Officer, Cyient. “We look forward to working with all members of the eSync Alliance and progressing toward OTA standardizations and innovations. Cyient continues to invest in enabling intelligent mobility solutions for our customers, and modernized OTA systems are key to this journey. As an engineering and technology solutions provider, we are excited to work closely with industry experts, equipment manufacturers, and other ecosystem players to align with the automotive industry’s need to design sustainable and intelligent mobility for a better tomorrow.” 

Mike Gardner, Executive Director of the eSync Alliance, said: “The success of the eSync Alliance and our mission to achieve OTA standardization depends on the engagement of a broad range of manufacturing stakeholders. Cyient’s long-standing work in the design engineering, Silicon, Software, and ECU fields makes it a very valuable member in our journey to achieve widespread adoption. This is, of course, a two-way partnership, and we believe that the benefits availed by Cyient through gaining access to the eSync specification will be significant.”

To find out more about the power of eSync, visit: www.esyncalliance.org

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for creating a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders. 

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com 

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is a non-profit trade association driving a multi-company solution for Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync platform of cloud and embedded components, providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information is at https://www.esyncalliance.org/

For further information please contact:

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

+91 99892 22959

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com 

Phalguna Hari Jandhyala

Cyient  

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com 

 

eSync Alliance Media Contacts: 

Alex Michaelides, Torque Agency Group
Phone:  +44 (0)7802 865 732
amichaelides@torqueagencygroup.com 

 Euan Antona, Torque Agency Group
 Phone:  +44 (0)7702 334 887 
eantona@torqueagencygroup.com 

 

SOURCE Cyient

