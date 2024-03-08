AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Card Brings Crypto Convenience to Australia

PRNewswire March 8, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the Bybit Card is now available in Australia. Issued by Flywallet and leveraging Mastercard’s global payments network to process transactions securely, this card debits crypto balances on Bybit and converts them seamlessly into fiat money used to pay for card transactions.

Special Welcome Bonus Offer for New Bybit Card Users

Bybit is providing a special $10 USD bonus to all users who successfully complete their application, $10USD for the first deposit of at least $100AUD and $5USD after the first transaction. Users will be required to pass Bybit’s KYC process to be eligible.

Since its launch in March 2023, the Bybit Card has a multi-asset spending feature that automatically converts five supporting cryptocurrencies (including BTC, ETH, and USDT) into fiat currency for card payments and ATM withdrawals. With rewards like up to 10% cashback on expenditures and an array of redemption options from trading bonuses to exclusive merchandise, the Bybit Card caters to a spectrum of user preferences and its VIP tier offers enhanced benefits for elite customers.

“The introduction of the Bybit Card in Australia marks a significant milestone in our journey towards integrating digital currency into everyday life,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “We are committed to offering our users innovative solutions that combine the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the convenience of traditional finance.”

Find out more about the Bybit Card here: https://www.bybit.com/fiat/cards

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three  crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-card-brings-crypto-convenience-to-australia-302083706.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.