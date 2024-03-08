SEPHORA ADOPTS A GLOBAL BRAND SIGNATURE « WE BELONG TO SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL »

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From March 5th, SEPHORA, the world’s leading global prestige beauty retailer, will launch a single brand signature across all 35 markets worldwide – “We belong to something beautiful”.

This reaffirms and reinforces Sephora’s purpose to inspire its communities through inclusiveness, within which all forms of beauty are celebrated through self-confidence, free exploration, and positive interactions.

“As the global leader, Sephora has always shaped the prestige beauty industry and evolve the codes of beauty. This brand signature has been a key pillar of Sephora’s positioning in North America and played an integral role in redefining prestige beauty in this region. By adopting it worldwide, we are reasserting our unique vision of beauty – one that transcends borders and barriers and draws on our strength in creating a welcoming community. This includes 180 million members of our loyalty program, over 500 brand partners, and more importantly, our 50,000 employees,” says Guillaume Motte, President and CEO of Sephora.

“Initially launched in North America in 2019, We Belong to Something Beautiful has become more than a brand signature. It has inspired action, from evolving our store experience to expanding our product assortment. While every culture has nuances, we believe inclusion is a global concept. We now challenge ourselves to commit to this ambition worldwide.” adds Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora.

This signature, which illustrates the values championed by Sephora, is now coming to life in Europe, the Middle East and Asia through a new immersive campaign. Produced with the BETC agency, the campaign redefines the role of the mirror from a tool of judgement to an ally that witnesses and celebrates all beauty.

Sephora relied on a community of women including director Stefanie Soho and photographer Liz Collins to direct this campaign. The campaign presents a series of slice-of-life snippets where characters come together in front of the mirror and connect through beauty. Selena Gomez, a celebrity with strong commitments to mental health, inclusivity and self-acceptance also joins the campaign with her brand Rare Beauty.

Alia Gogi, President of Asia at Sephora, says “By aligning our brand signature worldwide, we demonstrate our dedication to our entire community and continue to confidently embody these values of inclusivity. Beauty is within all of us, and something we all belong to. At Sephora, we are proud to have the privilege of leading the way and sharing this initiative globally.”

Apart from launching it across our sales and marketing channels, the campaign will be displayed in Sephora stores across Asia and consumers will see its activation across all our social media channels.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

SOURCE Sephora