Spectrum Enterprise Recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Company of the Year Award for Its Fiber Ethernet Services

Spectrum Enterprise stands out in the US Ethernet services industry with its high-performance network and connectivity services that cater to the unique needs of numerous industries

SAN ANTONIO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the US Ethernet services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Spectrum Enterprise with the 2024 Company of the Year Award. Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., helps midsized businesses and large enterprises achieve greater success by providing advanced communications and technology solutions and services, such as high-speed internet access, Ethernet, security, voice, TV, and managed network services. This diversified product portfolio positions Spectrum Enterprise as a full-service, one-stop shop for enterprise networking needs across many industry sectors.

Spectrum Enterprise offers high-performance, reliable connectivity solutions that support clients’ operations, cloud services, and digital transformation initiatives. Particularly, the company’s Ethernet solutions address the needs of enterprises requiring secure and scalable network infrastructure for their highly distributed environments, with offerings that include Ethernet private line (EPL), Ethernet virtual private line (EVPL), and Ethernet private LAN (EP-LAN). The company’s Ethernet services’ key features include an always-on fiber network backed by an aggressive service level agreement (SLA), 24/7 US customer support, and the flexibility to quickly increase bandwidth or expand to new locations with up to 100 Gbps options. The Spectrum Enterprise SLAs for Ethernet, as well as Fiber Internet Access (FIA), raise the bar on service accountability because they guarantee 100 percent uptime availability from within the client’s premise across the full national reach of the company’s network, regardless of location, and are back by financial credits ranging up to 100 percent of the monthly service cost.

However, what truly sets Spectrum Enterprise apart in the US Ethernet services industry is its unparalleled ability to tailor solutions that precisely meet the nuanced demands of its diverse client base. The company’s ongoing success is deeply rooted in its customization, strategic foresight, and commitment to innovation aligned with the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Multiple factors contribute to Spectrum Enterprise’s outstanding performance in the Ethernet market. Spectrum Enterprise is one of the few companies that continues to grow despite economic headwinds. The company leverages technical innovation and thought leadership to spur growth, consistently increasing its market share in the last three years,” said Leandro Agion, industry director at Frost & Sullivan.

More information regarding the strong overall performance of Spectrum Enterprise in the US Ethernet services industry can be found here.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and industry penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare industry participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America’s largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

