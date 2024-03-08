MONEYME launches ‘Kick your goals’ campaign with Seven Network and AFL legend Luke Hodge

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME (ASX: MME) has launched an above-the-line advertising campaign in partnership with the Seven Network, featuring TV commercials with respected AFL legend Luke Hodge.

The ‘Kick your goals’ campaign will set MONEYME up for increased brand awareness and consideration as the lender prepares for growth after a strong first half result and at a time when the economic outlook is improving.

The campaign will see MONEYME featured throughout the AFL 2024 season and leverages significant prepaid media spend that was banked when MONEYME acquired SocietyOne in March 2022.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with the Seven Network’s in-house marketing solutions team 7RED and their creative team Red Engine and showcases how Australians can achieve their goals and aspirations faster with MONEYME’s online personal loans.

Luke Hodge, or “Hodgey” for short, is a former Australian rules footballer and will be part of Seven’s commentary team for the 2024 AFL season.

Hodgey played for the Hawthorn Football Club and the Brisbane Lions and is a four-time premiership player, three-time premiership captain, and a two-time Norm Smith Medallist. He is regarded as one of the most respected players, particularly as a captain, to have ever participated in the sport.

For the first time in AFL history, the Toyota AFL Premiership season will kick off with an ‘Opening Round’ comprising four matches in Queensland and New South Wales, which is when the campaign will make its debut, a week before the traditional ‘Round One’.

As part of the campaign execution, a series of captivating TV commercials will feature Hodgey exploring the common goals and aspirations of everyday Aussies, allowing viewers to witness relatable stories that reflect the diverse dreams of people across the country.

The campaign aims to inspire individuals to take the first step towards realising their aspirations and reinforces MONEYME’s commitment to supporting Australians on their financial journeys, according to MONEYME CEO, Clayton Howes.

Clayton Howes, CEO of MONEYME, said: “At MONEYME, we believe in empowering individuals to go after their ambitions, and the ‘Kick your goals’ campaign aims to demonstrate how our personal loans can accelerate their journey towards achieving their goals.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership with the Seven Network to build the MONEYME brand this AFL season. This campaign by 7RED and Red Engine aligns perfectly with our positive perspective on the economic outlook as we pursue growth, and it’s a well-timed opportunity to use the prepaid media buy from our acquisition of SocietyOne.”

Richard Bray, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of MONEYME, said: “The ‘Kick your goals’ campaign emphasises the similarities between AFL players and Australians who strive to achieve their goals. Just like AFL players need a team behind them to succeed, sometimes regular Aussies need a little help to kick their own goals faster. That’s exactly what a MONEYME personal loan can provide – that financial help to accelerate their journey.”

In the Opening Round, Sydney will host Melbourne at the SCG starting on Thursday March 7th, followed by Brisbane versus Carlton at the Gabba on Friday night, March 8th. Gold Coast will then host Richmond at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, March 10th, before Greater Western Sydney takes on reigning premiers Collingwood at GIANTS Stadium on Saturday night.

For more information about MONEYME and its ‘Kick your goals’ campaign, visit www.moneyme.com.au or follow MONEYME on social media.

Credits

Red Engine

Head of Creative and Operations: James Falzon

Creative Manager: Benjamin Fletcher

Creative/ Director/ Editor: Samantha Power

Producer: Chris Seeto

DOP: Emilio Abbonozio

Production Designer: Madison Mullane

Stills Photographer: Natalie Alder

Socials: Rudge Hollis, Steve Watson, Josh Kind

7RED

Joint Ventures Business Manager: Ben Jones

Senior Campaign Manager: Amanda Soliman

MONEYME

CEO: Clayton Howes

Chief Marketing and Sales Officer: Richard Bray

Head of Marketing: Bryce Griffith

Head of Design: Gloria Torres

Brand and Communications Manager: Cecilia Bonnevier

Motion Graphic Designer: Marvyn Mendoza

About MONEYME



MONEYME is a founder-led digital lender and Certified B Corporation™. We challenge the traditional ways of credit and simplify the borrowing experience with digital-first experiences that meet the needs of modern consumers.

We target customers with higher-than-average credit profiles through a range of fast, flexible, and competitively priced products, including car loans, personal loans, and credit cards.

Our point of difference is delivering unrivalled customer experiences powered by smart technology. From near real-time credit decisioning to loans that settle in minutes, we deliver speed and efficiency in everything we do.

We service ‘Generation Now’, ambitious Australians who expect more from life and the companies they engage with. We uphold a strong ethos of sustainability and hold ourselves accountable to the high standards of the B Corp movement.

MONEYME Limited is listed on the ASX, and the Group includes licensed and regulated credit and financial services providers operating in Australia.

For more information, visit moneyme.com.au or investors.moneyme.com.au

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moneyme-launches-kick-your-goals-campaign-with-seven-network-and-afl-legend-luke-hodge-302083144.html

SOURCE MoneyMe