Waton Securities International Becomes a Recommended Service Provider by InvestHK

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In February 2024, Waton Securities International was officially announced as a recommended service provider by InvestHK, the government agency responsible for promoting investment in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

（Link：https://www.investhk.gov.hk/en/client-profiles/waton-securities-international-limited/ ） 

Established in July 2000, InvestHK is a department under the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, dedicated to facilitating foreign direct investment in Hong Kong. The agency aims to promote and strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading international business hub, attracting overseas and mainland Chinese companies to establish and expand their operations in Hong Kong.

According to the official website of InvestHK, Waton International, headquartered in Hong Kong, provides business-to-business (B2B) brokerage services and financial technology system or application development services to licensed financial institutions in emerging markets. Waton is a strategic partner of Amazon and the first financial technology brokerage cloud solution provider on its cloud computing service platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Waton Securities is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality personalized solutions, facilitating secure, simple, and reliable trading and investment activities.

Since its establishment, Waton has accumulated a client base of over 20 institutional clients, with annual transaction volume reaching billions of Hong Kong dollars. It has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as one of the largest financial technology service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, offering an all-in-one brokerage cloud service solution for small and medium-sized brokers.

Waton has previously revealed that it established a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory in 2023, dedicated to leveraging AI technology for innovation in brokerage and asset management, redefining “AaaS (AI as a Service)” in the era of artificial intelligence, and creating more possibilities for the global financial industry. Moreover, Waton is also actively involved in various charitable activities and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) projects in mainland China, including supporting the employment development of disabled individuals in the field of financial technology.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/waton-securities-international-becomes-a-recommended-service-provider-by-investhk-302082630.html

SOURCE Waton

