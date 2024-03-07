MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH VICTORIA PARK HOTELS TO DEBUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS IN HONG KONG

HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Victoria Park Hotels Ltd. to launch The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection in early 2025. The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection is expected to join Autograph Collection Hotels’ portfolio of over 300 independent properties in the most desirable locations across the world, each with its own unique perspective on heartfelt design and hospitality.

“We are delighted to work with Victoria Park Hotels to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to Hong Kong,” said Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “It further underscores our commitment to grow our footprint in Hong Kong, an iconic international destination known for its unique culture that connects east and west. We look forward to providing broader breadth of our best brands and experiences that appeal to travelers around the globe.”

“Victoria Park Hotels are excited to work with Marriott International for our flagship, The Park Lane Hong Kong. Joining the Autograph Collection brand is a perfect match, recognizing Park Lane’s 50 years’ legacy in Hong Kong and celebrating its’ uniqueness, whilst enjoying the strong global distribution and loyalty strength of the world’s leading hospitality organization ” said Charles Chan, CEO Victoria Park Hotels.

The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection will be located on Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay, home to Victoria Park, Hong Kong Island’s largest public park. The hotel will be within a 5-minute walk to Causeway Bay Metro Station and within 10 minutes’ walk to major corporate venues such as the Lee Garden and World Trade Center. The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and Hong Kong’s key business district, Central, are only a 5-minute drive from the property, and Hong Kong International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

The hotel is part of a 28-story mixed-use development with retail outlets on the ground and first floors. It is anticipated to have 820 guest rooms, an executive lounge, three distinctive dining venues and over 1,700 square meters of event spaces as well as recreational facilities. Selected guest rooms will feature sweeping views of Victoria Harbour, and other rooms will offer views of the city or Victoria Park.

Autograph Collection Hotels are inspired by a clear vision and story that makes each property individual, special, and exactly like nothing else. Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, these distinctive independent hotels offer signature, immersive experiences that will leave a lasting impression for guests.

Marriott International currently operates 13 hotels in Hong Kong spanning cross 10 distinct brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Marriott, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Le Meridien, Renaissance, Courtyard, and Four Points by Sheraton.

