Aetina to Unveil Fanless Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano at NVIDIA GTC 2024

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global edge artificial intelligence (AI) market is booming, which has accelerated the urgent demand for reliable, high-performance, and highly flexible edge AI inference devices. Aetina, a leading global edge AI solution provider, announces the release of its cutting-edge fanless versatile expansion edge AI systems – the AIE-PN33/43 series and AIE-PO23/33 series. These innovative systems are powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules, offering outstanding AI computing performance of up to 100 TOPS and 40 TOPS respectively, along with flexible I/O interface options. Designed to seamlessly handle the connectivity and real-time data processing needs of various sensors and devices at the edge, these solutions help empower industries worldwide to efficiently deploy an extensive range of AI applications.

According to Statista’s ‘Number of IoT connected devices worldwide 2019-2030’ report, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide is forecasted to exceed 29 billion by 2030. In response to the growing number of IoT devices and the diverse I/O and storage needs of different AI applications, Aetina has unveiled a range of fanless edge AI systems. This lineup includes the AIE-PN33/43-2PSE and AIE-PN33/43-4PSE, boasting 2 or 4 sets of PSE ports respectively; the AIE-PN33/43-6USB and AIE-PO23/33-6USB, each integrating 6 sets of USB ports; and the AIE-PN33/43-3M and AIE-PO23/33-3M, equipped with 3 sets of M.2 M-Key slots. Users can choose the most suitable product model based on their specific AI application requirements, whether it involves addressing wiring challenges in wide-ranging environments like ports or traffic roadside monitoring, fulfilling multi-sensor connectivity needs for smart factory defect detection or automated production lines, or expanding storage capacity for real-time image recognition tasks. These solutions are poised to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI intelligence applications across diverse industries.

General Manager of Aetina, Joe Lo, commented, “Aetina is committed to developing industrial-grade solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, leveraging our deep technical expertise and integration capabilities. We continually enable various industries to swiftly implement AI applications at every edge of their business.”

Aetina is an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network and part of the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem. Aetina will unveil its latest fanless edge AI systems in booth 337 at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference taking place March 18-21 at the San Jose Convention Center and online. Additionally, Aetina will demonstrate vision AI solutions, including license plate recognition, revolutionizing efficiency in port and transportation operations. Also, Aetina will showcase how generative AI optimizes edge-based intelligent applications. To learn more about NVIDIA GTC, visit: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina-to-unveil-fanless-edge-ai-systems-powered-by-nvidia-jetson-orin-nx-and-orin-nano-at-nvidia-gtc-2024-302082378.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

