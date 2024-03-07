Huawei 5G Core Named “Leader” for the Sixth Consecutive Year by GlobalData

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In its latest edition of “5G Mobile Core: Competitive Landscape Assessment report,” GlobalData rated Huawei 5G Core as a “Leader” in the 5G mobile core network field for the sixth consecutive year. The authoritative consulting firm also awarded Huawei 5G Core full scores in all dimensions for the first time. Since the inception of this report in 2018, Huawei is the only vendor to ever get such perfect scores.

In the report, GlobalData highlights the unique advantages of Huawei 5G Core. By leveraging a Cloud Native based, highly reliable architecture, Huawei 5G Core converges full-range services across 2G to 5G, marking an industry first. Also, Huawei provides professional integration and O&M services with extensive experience. This has made Huawei 5G Core a market leader in terms of the in-depth and broad commercial use.

The report also highlights the value of services and the Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution centered on Huawei 5G Core. In terms of calling, Huawei’s industry-leading Single Voice Core (SVC) solution featuring full convergence can provide voice services for the 2G to 5G range, as well as VoIP and VoWiFi services. Facing industries, the Huawei 5GtoB solution provides various applications. On top of this, the Huawei ADN solution provides operators with O&M services featuring agile delivery, high reliability, and optimized experiences.

The report further mentions that Huawei continuously dedicates more investment toward 5.5G Core, for which intelligence is a key feature. The intelligence of 5.5G Core is manifested in services, networks, and O&M. To realize service intelligence, Multi-Modal Communications (MMC) capabilities have been developed to enable new services, like real-time translation and real-time voice driven avatars. In terms of network intelligence, the Network Intelligence Enabler (NIE) is utilized for dynamic service experience assurance, facilitating closed-loop management of experiences and service monetization based on differentiated experiences. As for O&M intelligence, the Digital Assistant & Digital Expert (DAE) solution has been developed to reshape cloud-based O&M approaches.

The rapid ascent of 5.5G is making operators and equipment vendors pay more attention to the development and innovation of core networks. Huawei will continue to promote the growth and commercialization of 5G and 5.5G core solutions, helping global operators fast-track the development of telecom services and unlock greater business success.

