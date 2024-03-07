AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Bitget Feb 2024 Report: 25M Users & BGB Hits US$1 as Crypto Market Soars

PRNewswire March 7, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today unveiled its Monthly Report for February 2024. Demonstrating remarkable growth and resilience, Bitget announced that its user base exceeded 25 million and its platform token BGB breached the US$1 mark in February 2024, amidst a thriving cryptocurrency market, particularly noted for the significant momentum in the crypto market.

In its continuous effort to diversify and enrich trading options, Bitget added 39 new tokens to its platform in February, drawing significant trading interest. This expansion led to exceptional performance among the top five tokens, each seeing price surges of over 1000%. Meanwhile, its platform token BGB increased by 64% and breached the US$1 mark in February, reaching an all-time high of US$1.15.

February also witnessed substantial growth in the AI sector, particularly fueled by the launch of OpenAI’s Sora model, which has significantly advanced AI creativity and captivated the market’s interest. This enthusiasm contributed to a remarkable 400% increase in trading volume in Bitget’s AI zone, reflecting the market’s keen interest in AI-driven advancements.

The appointment of Alvin Kan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bitget Wallet is a strategic move to enhance Bitget’s global growth and innovation. With a rich history of leadership roles at high-profile organizations, Kan is ideally positioned to guide Bitget through its next growth phase.

A Bitget study on investor sentiment revealed strong confidence in the future of the cryptocurrency market, especially in light of the anticipated Bitcoin halving. A significant majority of investors are poised to increase their investments, expecting Bitcoin to reach new all-time highs.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: “We are thrilled to witness Bitget’s unprecedented growth of surpassing 25 million users, a clear testament to the trust and confidence the global crypto community places in us. This milestone, coupled with our strategic expansions and innovations underscores our commitment to providing the most dynamic and secure trading environment for our users. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on paving new paths in the crypto and Web3 spaces, driven by our unwavering dedication to market leadership and service excellence. The future looks incredibly bright, and we’re just getting started.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. 

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitget-feb-2024-report-25m-users–bgb-hits-us1-as-crypto-market-soars-302082779.html

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.