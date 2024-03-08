AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • accounting and audit

Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance

PRNewswire March 8, 2024

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fintech Media Advertising (FMA), the revolutionary FinTech digital marketing agency, has experienced meteoric growth, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry. In just three years, FMA has achieved a staggering 3,967% increase in gross revenue, becoming the go-to partner for FinTech companies seeking exponential growth.

Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance

Key Highlights:

  • 3,967% growth in gross revenue over three years: This remarkable achievement places FMA among the top 0.22% of fastest-growing companies in Europe as per the Financial Times FT1000 list.
  • Top 30 Marketing Company in Romania: FMA has established itself as a leading player in the Romanian marketing landscape.
  • Results-Obsessed Approach: FMA prioritizes tangible results for clients, utilizing data-driven strategies and cutting-edge tools to exceed expectations.
  • Powerhouse Leadership: Led by a seasoned team, FMA boasts unparalleled expertise:
    Nevio Traverso, CMO: Deep-rooted FinTech knowledge ensures campaigns resonate with tech-savvy consumers.
    Giulio Lungu, CFO: Financial acumen fosters strategic growth and translates vision into success.
    Marco Salzillo, CEO: Cutting-edge marketing expertise combined with a profound understanding of the FinTech landscape guides the company towards dominance.

About Fintech Media Advertising

Fintech Media Advertising is a leading FinTech digital marketing agency, empowering businesses through innovative and results-oriented strategies. With a team of passionate experts and a commitment to excellence, FMA propels FinTech companies towards a brighter future.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fintech-media-advertising-announces-explosive-growth-and-industry-dominance-302082879.html

SOURCE Fintech Media Advertising SA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.