AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EVERISE EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH NEWEST MICROSITE IN ISABELA, CAUAYAN CITY

PRNewswire March 8, 2024

Targeting to bring over 1,000 jobs to help transform the local economy.

CAUAYAN CITY, Philippines, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Everise, a leading customer experience company, today announced the opening of its newest Philippines site in Isabela, Cauayan City, marking the first time a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider has established operations in the province. The new office is part of Everise’s plans to expand its global operational footprint through the strategic establishment of microsites, bringing workspaces closer to the rich talent pool residing in the local and provincial communities.

Located at Plaza Isabelle Building, Everise’s newest microsite is designed to bring high-value customer service work in an award-winning culture and workplace to Isabela. With dynamic training facilities and collaborative meeting spaces, the microsite currently supports over 300 agents, with plans to grow and scale to over 1,000.

“Being pioneers in Isabela isn’t just about expansion for us; it’s about our unwavering dedication to bringing superior jobs, a stellar workplace, and a positive impact to the local community. This new microsite marks the latest addition to our right-shoring growth strategy, matching strong talent and geolocation benefits to deliver outstanding service experiences. Everise is here to transform lives, forge partnerships, and redefine customer experience, one interaction at a time,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

Everise brings its innovative hybrid Work-At-Home model to its Isabela site, increasing career opportunities for local talent. The new microsite offers a perfect blend of an award-winning workplace experience with the flexibility of a hybrid model. This blended approach is designed to enable Everise’s employees to thrive in a workplace that promotes healthy work-life integration and a positive culture.

Since joining the community, Everise has had a positive community impact locally, establishing key partnerships with local government agencies and institutions, universities, and partners, as well as conducting community giving and support programs through its CSR initiative Everise Cares. These include the most recent activity of sponsoring solar power and audio/visual equipment to the Agta community and schools in Palanan.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to the local Cauayan City government for supporting us in becoming the first BPO to enter Isabela. We are excited to realize a vision that will benefit the city for years to come, by providing members of minority communities, such as Persons with Disabilities (PWD), with meaningful and gainful employment opportunities that are close to their homes,” shared Kristine Bondoc, Senior Vice President, Operations, Everise Philippines.

Over the years, Everise continues to redefine the standards for great customer experience. The company enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees, as well as external customers. Everise has high Glassdoor ratings in the outsourcing industry – 4.8 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor Philippines. It has also attained a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including the HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, and a winner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards 2023.

Prospective applicants are welcome to visit the Everise Careers Page for more information on available positions and to apply online.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/everise-expands-footprint-in-the-philippines-with-newest-microsite-in-isabela-cauayan-city-302084000.html

SOURCE Everise

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.