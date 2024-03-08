Vantage Australia honours International Women’s Day with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team driver, Cristina Gutiérrez.

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, on International Women’s Day, Vantage Markets (“Vantage”) is proud to release an inspiring video featuring Cristina Gutiérrez, the renowned female driver for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. The video celebrates inclusivity, and empowerment, and coincides with the International Women’s Day 2024 theme “Inspire Inclusion”.

Cristina is a champion rally raid driver, the first Spanish female car driver to finish the Dakar Rally in 2017 and the first-ever female driver to clinch the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in 2021. By 2024, she had won the challenger category in the Dakar Rally, dubbed the world’s toughest rally.

In this video, Cristina Gutiérrez discusses what International Women’s Day means to her and shares insights on how she has overcome the challenges in her career. From a little girl on a humble motorbike to a celebrated NEOM McLaren Extreme E driver, Cristina hopes that her remarkable journey can motivate other women and girls around the world to find their talents and pursue their dreams too.

“International Women’s Day is a very important day. It is a day for us to showcase what we can do, inspire other women, and fight for the rights of women around the world,” expresses Cristina Gutiérrez. “Through initiatives like this collaboration with Vantage Markets, I hope to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams fearlessly, love themselves, and never stop fighting for their rights.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join in the celebration of International Women’s Day alongside NEOM McLaren Extreme E,” shares Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia. “This time around, we’re excited to help spread Cristina’s inspiring message of empowerment and inclusion. Here at Vantage, we’re all about championing diversity and inclusion and empowering women and girls everywhere. It’s fantastic to partner with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, who shares our values and commitment to making a positive difference.”

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (“Vantage”), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information provided here, whether from a third Party or not, isn’t to be considered as a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument, or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Any reference to figures/statistics or numbers refers to the group of companies of Vantage.

You should consider whether you’re a part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Financial Services Guide (FSG) and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-australia-honours-international-womens-day-with-neom-mclaren-extreme-e-team-driver-cristina-gutierrez-302083878.html

SOURCE Vantage