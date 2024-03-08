AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit to Host Exclusive VIP Gathering Events in Taiwan Alongside ETH Taipei

PRNewswire March 8, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced an exclusive VIP gathering event in Taipei on March 23, coinciding with ETH Taipei, the largest blockchain event in Taiwan.

This exclusive event offers Bybit VIP clients a unique opportunity to:

  • Network with fellow industry leaders and Bybit representatives.
  • Gain valuable insights from a first-hand report by the Bybit team.
  • Be among the first to hear exciting announcements and future plans.
  • Mingle with popular YouTubers and celebrities
  • Enter a chance to win a share of a 660,000 NTD prize pool.

This event is exclusive to Bybit VIPs. Existing VIP clients can register through their dedicated VIP client manager. Not yet a Bybit VIP? Sign up between March 5th and March 20th to become a VIP and gain access to this event. Additionally, the first 88 new VIPs will receive the following:

  1. A Chivalries of Mantle NFT (floor price value)
  2. Exclusive Bybit merchandise

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit stated, “We are thrilled to host this exclusive gathering for our valued VIP clients during ETH Taipei week. This event embodies Bybit’s commitment to fostering a close-knit community and rewarding our VIPs for their continued trust and support.”

Bybit, through this exclusive event, demonstrates its dedication to supporting the local blockchain community and fostering meaningful connections with its VIP clients.

#Bybit  #TheCryptoArk #BTCHalving

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top-three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-to-host-exclusive-vip-gathering-events-in-taiwan-alongside-eth-taipei-302083879.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.