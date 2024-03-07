Taman Safari Bali to Host IAAPA APAC Spring Summit in March 2024

BALI, Indonesia, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — March 7, 2024, marks a significant occasion as Taman Safari Bali is set to host the esteemed opening of the IAAPA APAC Spring Summit. Spanning two days, from March 7th to 8th, this event is poised to bring together the crème de la crème of the attractions industry from across the Asia Pacific region. The summit emphasizes sharing insights in attractions and sustainability, with IAAPA APAC promoting growth in Asia Pacific’s entertainment sector.

Agenda Highlights

The summit’s kickoff at Taman Safari Bali promises an array of thought-provoking activities, with a special moment as the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, graces the event with a welcoming speech to commence the IAAPA APAC Spring Summit 2024. In his speech, he highlighted, “Last year, Indonesia welcomed over 5 million tourists. This year, we are aiming for a 20-50% growth, targeting 7 million tourists. Collaboration with partners like Hans Manansang of Taman Safari and other theme parks is key to expanding attractions, while prioritizing safety and environmental sustainability.”

The day begins with a Coffee Meet & Greet, designed to foster initial connections in an inviting atmosphere. Following this, the “Education Sharing” session will spotlight illustrious speakers, including Wiweko Adi Nugroho, Chairman of The Art & Culture Destination, Indonesia Recreation Park & Attraction (PUTRI); Taufik, Chairman of the Indonesian Family Recreation Association (ARKI); Greg Pern, Head of Theme Park and Experience at HB Leisure; and David Bogdonov, Executive Vice President of APAC Whitewater. Representing the heart and soul of Taman Safari Indonesia, Adrian Cecil, COO, will also impart his profound insights and experiences.

The summit features the Varuna underwater theatrical Dining show and a Safari Journey at Taman Safari Bali, showcasing innovation and diverse wildlife.

Hans Manansang, from Taman Safari Indonesia Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “Hosting the IAAPA APAC Spring Summit is a privilege that underscores our dedication to advancing the attractions and tourism sector in Indonesia. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the splendor and cultural wealth of Bali to an international audience.”

The summit serves as a hub for knowledge sharing, innovation, and shaping the future of attractions and tourism. “Through this initiative, Taman Safari Bali reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the growth of the recreation and tourism industry in Indonesia,” Manansang concluded.

For details about the summit and registration, please visit IAAPA and Taman Safari Bali Website.

