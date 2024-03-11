SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2024 CELEBRATES A MULTIPLICITY OF VOICES

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by Arts House Limited, Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) returns from 17 May to 2 June 2024 with the theme The Anatomy of Performance – They Declare. This year’s festival celebrates a multitude of voices through a captivating array of performances, specially commissioned productions, international presentations, and an exciting programming pillar for families and children.

Continuing its tradition of fostering creative dialogue between international and local artists, SIFA 2024 showcases a diverse lineup:

SUARA / Oro Rua by Safuan Johari and Eddie Elliott blends original music and dance to envision a post-Anthropocene future

by and blends original music and dance to envision a post-Anthropocene future Wilful Machine by Genevieve Chua offers a playful exploration of artificial intelligence and humanness in a data-driven world

by offers a playful exploration of artificial intelligence and humanness in a data-driven world Haresh Sharma and Chong Tze Chien collaborate on The Prose and the Passion , bringing together characters from E.M. Forster’s novels and Sharma’s imagination

and collaborate on , bringing together characters from E.M. Forster’s novels and Sharma’s imagination REFUGE by The Observatory , a performance project that descends into the world of caves, combining sound, live music performance, moving image and light

by , a performance project that descends into the world of caves, combining sound, live music performance, moving image and light Sun & Sea by Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, Vaiva Grainytė, and Lina Lapelytė features performers singing about mundane existence, worry, and the Earth’s decline in an imitation beach indoors

by and features performers singing about mundane existence, worry, and the Earth’s decline in an imitation beach indoors Moby Dick by Yngvild Aspeli offers a 90-minute live adaptation of Herman Melville’s mythical work

by offers a 90-minute live adaptation of mythical work The Romeo by Trajal Harrell reimagines the iconic Shakespearean character through a speculative style of dancing

by reimagines the iconic Shakespearean character through a speculative style of dancing ANGELA ( a strange loop) by Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg blurs the boundaries between virtual and real as ANGELA experiences everyday narratives in an endless loop

by and blurs the boundaries between virtual and real as experiences everyday narratives in an endless loop Una Isla by Agrupación Señor Serrano explores the concept of ‘coming together’ and its implications for humanity

by explores the concept of ‘coming together’ and its implications for humanity Fl(u)orescence and URL to IRL: SIFA Digital by Hong Xinyi present innovative responses to SIFA 2024’s lineup, bridging the gap between digital exploration and real-life experiences

Additionally, local theatre groups will present new works-in-process during Tomorrow and tomorrow.

For families, Little SIFA is an all-new programming pillar for 2024, offering engaging programmes like The Dancer’s Fair by Antigua i Barbuda and Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster by Manual Cinema.

For the full festival lineup and ticket sales (15% savings until 31 March), visit sifa.sg / bit.ly/SIFA2024 .

