AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2024 CELEBRATES A MULTIPLICITY OF VOICES

PRNewswire March 11, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by Arts House Limited, Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) returns from 17 May to 2 June 2024 with the theme The Anatomy of Performance – They Declare. This year’s festival celebrates a multitude of voices through a captivating array of performances, specially commissioned productions, international presentations, and an exciting programming pillar for families and children.

Continuing its tradition of fostering creative dialogue between international and local artists, SIFA 2024 showcases a diverse lineup:

  • SUARA / Oro Rua by Safuan Johari and Eddie Elliott blends original music and dance to envision a post-Anthropocene future
  • Wilful Machine by Genevieve Chua offers a playful exploration of artificial intelligence and humanness in a data-driven world
  • Haresh Sharma and Chong Tze Chien collaborate on The Prose and the Passion, bringing together characters from E.M. Forster’s novels and Sharma’s imagination
  • REFUGE by The Observatory, a performance project that descends into the world of caves, combining sound, live music performance, moving image and light
  • Sun & Sea by Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, Vaiva Grainytė, and Lina Lapelytė features performers singing about mundane existence, worry, and the Earth’s decline in an imitation beach indoors
  • Moby Dick by Yngvild Aspeli offers a 90-minute live adaptation of Herman Melville’s mythical work
  • The Romeo by Trajal Harrell reimagines the iconic Shakespearean character through a speculative style of dancing
  • ANGELA (a strange loop) by Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg blurs the boundaries between virtual and real as ANGELA experiences everyday narratives in an endless loop
  • Una Isla by Agrupación Señor Serrano explores the concept of ‘coming together’ and its implications for humanity
  • Fl(u)orescence and URL to IRL: SIFA Digital by Hong Xinyi present innovative responses to SIFA 2024’s lineup, bridging the gap between digital exploration and real-life experiences

Additionally, local theatre groups will present new works-in-process during Tomorrow and tomorrow.

For families, Little SIFA is an all-new programming pillar for 2024, offering engaging programmes like The Dancer’s Fair by Antigua i Barbuda and Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster by Manual Cinema.

For the full festival lineup and ticket sales (15% savings until 31 March), visit sifa.sg / bit.ly/SIFA2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-international-festival-of-arts-2024-celebrates-a-multiplicity-of-voices-302083870.html

SOURCE Arts House Limited (AHL)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.