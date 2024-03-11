AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

In-depth Buddhist Studies at Chula

PRNewswire March 11, 2024

BANGKOK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University serves as a resource center for Buddhist Studies research and education with its various programs and facilities offering Buddhist Studies.

Programs are offered both in Thai and English and cover various aspects of Buddhism be it philosophy, literature, history, economics, and socio-cultural aspects.  The Buddhist Studies Center attached to the Thai Studies Institute promotes international collaboration in Buddhism research through networks of academics from various countries across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The Humanities Information Center houses a vast collection of valuable texts and rare books while the university’s Dhamma Center provides a space dhamma practice.

The Faculty of Arts offers several programs about Buddhism for interested persons with good command of Thai language.  The Thai programs include: 

  1. The Pali-Sanskrit and Buddhist Studies Program, South Asian Languages Section offers such courses as the History and Civilization of Buddhism, Sanskrit Buddhist Literature, Buddhist Doctrine in the Tipitaka, Indian Mythology in Brahma-Hindu Religions, Buddhist and Jainism, Indian Art, Buddhist Literature in Sanskrit and Buddhist Literature in Pali. 
  2. The Philosophy Program offers courses related to Buddhist Philosophy such as important concepts in Buddhist Philosophy concerning the World, Human Beings, Karma, Samsara, and Nirvana.
  3. The Thai Language Program offers courses that study the influence of Buddhism through Thai Literature for example Didactic Literature, Seminar in Buddhist Literature, and Seminar in Jataka Literature which provide a way to analyze and comprehend the Thai social context in various periods through translations of these literary texts.

International graduate degree programs (M.A., Ph.D.) in Thai Studies designed for those who wish to understand contemporary Thai society and culture from a historical, political, and economic perspective as well as Thai Buddhism are also available. There is a non-Degree program for both Thai and foreign students as well. 

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/145950/

Media Contact:    
Chula Communication Center   
Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/in-depth-buddhist-studies-at-chula-302084905.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

