Huawei Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, with Highest 3 in the “Ability to Execute”

PRNewswire March 11, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

Huawei recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

Nowadays, it is widely recognized that 2024 is the first year for large-scale deployment of Wi-Fi 7. As a leader in Wi-Fi 7, Huawei will continue to launch 13 all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs in 2024, helping enterprises to build leading digital infrastructure.

Huawei also demonstrates leadership in experience-centric network construction standards. Specifically, Huawei’s High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus transforms campus networks from connectivity-centric to experience-centric，and stands out with three types of experience upgrade:

  • Wireless experience upgrade: Huawei’s latest Wi-Fi 7 technology takes wireless networks to new levels. The tested speed for a single terminal reaches 4.33 Gbps, which is twice that of Wi-Fi 6E. Plus, Huawei’s unique converged scheduling technology significantly improves multi-user concurrency and enables a 30-channel 4K VR class without dizziness. Another first-of-its-kind technology is Wi-Fi Shield, which can completely hide Wi-Fi signals from unauthorized users.
  • Application experience upgrade: Unique to Huawei, the application experience assurance solution draws on elastic slicing technology to ensure that key applications exclusively enjoy fast lanes. Furthermore, the innovative VIP user experience assurance solution enables VIP users to enjoy exclusive network resources, meaning zero degradation on VIP user experience.
  • O&M experience upgrade: The industry’s first network digital map, which offers experience visibility at four levels (namely networks, users, terminals, and applications). This facilitates one-click root cause locating and improves O&M efficiency by 10 times. More importantly, it can predict tidal traffic patterns and automatically recommend the optimal energy-saving period, improving energy efficiency and conserving energy by 30%.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to delve into technical research and product innovation regarding enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure. Specifically, Huawei will further enrich its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolios and innovate technologies to lead network technology trends, provide users with unprecedented connection experience.

To learn more, please visit here 

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 6 March 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.  GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-named-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-wired-and-wireless-lan-infrastructure-with-highest-3-in-the-ability-to-execute-302084882.html

SOURCE HUAWEI

