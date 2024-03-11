VUSE AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM’S DRIVEN BY CHANGE INITIATIVE MAKES JAPAN DEBUT

LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, celebrate Driven by Change’s debut in Japan, by announcing a career-enhancing year-long partnership with an emerging Japanese artist.

The artist, MILTZ, is a self-taught creative who is passionate about using traditional Japanese scripts to create modern art. He champions “Edomoji,” a Japanese script, that whilst rooted deep in history, is modernised, and brought into the present. He creatively fuses the script with elements from Japanese Kana, graphic street murals, Arabic scripts, and Chinese-Mongolian calligraphy, taking inspiration from the brushstrokes to create elaborately designed patterns. Eschewing the traditional career route of graphic design, MILTZ recently reset his career to follow his true passion. Through Driven by Change, MILTZ will continue to explore and develop his unique form of art globally.

MILTZ comments: “I am honoured to be the first artist from Japan to be involved in the Driven by Change programme. Through the partnership and my artwork, I want to encourage people to take elements of the past and give them a modern twist to keep our creative culture fresh and exciting!”

MILTZ is the latest creative to join the Driven by Change community, a programme that champions up-and-coming creatives across the globe by leveraging the global platform of motorsports to offer them unparalleled opportunities to showcase their work.

Driven by Change launched in 2021 with a seminal moment, as Rabab Tantawy became the first female artist from the Middle East to design an original piece of artwork for the livery of a Formula 1 car. Since then, Driven by Change has championed a wealth of emerging creatives, building an international cohort of artists including; Nujood Al-Otaibi, Anna Tangles, Luis Pablo, DAST, and Delyafruz.

Steve Pinard, Global Head of Consumer and Customer Engagement at BAT comments: “We are proud to be pushing the Driven by Change initiative forward into new territories this year – a milestone for the platform. Since its inception, Vuse and McLaren have effected positive change through creativity by working with creatives from all around the world. From Colombia to Mexico, Egypt to Lebanon, and now Japan, it fills me with great joy that through our Vuse and McLaren partnership, we’re able to spotlight and celebrate emerging artists on a global stage and give them incredible opportunities.”

To mark Driven by Change’s fourth year, Vuse will continue to accelerate the pursuits of emerging talent through a creative content series – Creator Series – that spotlights upcoming artists and follows their creative journey.

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue the legacy of Driven by Change in 2024 and to extend our support to emerging artists from even more countries. We are proud to be collaborating with Vuse as the unique platform evolves, and we can’t wait to showcase all that 2024 has in store.”

Visit Vuse to discover more about the Driven by Change programme and the artists involved, like MILTZ.

*Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in key vapour markets: USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany as of May 2023

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business. Our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World. This commitment is demonstrated by our ambition to generate 50% of our revenue from non-combustible products by 2035.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. To help Build a Smokeless World, BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated alternatives.

BAT aims to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5 billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has a range of Sustainability targets, including a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and a 50% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030 (vs 2020 baseline), and 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BAT employs over 46,000 people and, in 2023, the BAT Group generated revenue of £27.28 billion, with an adjusted profit from operations of £12.46 billion.

The company’s Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of nicotine and smokeless tobacco products. These include our Vapour brand Vuse; our Heated Product brand glo; and Velo our Modern Oral (nicotine pouch) brand. These New Category products have delivered more than £3 billion in annual revenue since their introduction a decade ago.

We currently have 24 million consumers of non-combustible products, the revenue from which accounted for 16.5% of Group revenue in 2023.

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

† Our vapour product Vuse (including Alto, Solo, Ciro and Vibe), and certain products, including Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, which are sold in the U.S., are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without agency clearance

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

SOURCE Driven by Change