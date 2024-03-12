Privy Appoints New Country Lead and Charts Course for Better Digital Trust Solutions in Australia

Privy extends its reach to Australia , introducing solutions that authenticate agreements, people and businesses to build digital trust.

, introducing solutions that authenticate agreements, people and businesses to build digital trust. Launch to coincide with Australia’s increase in government spending and expansion of digital ID regulation

increase in government spending and expansion of digital ID regulation Privy’s growth plans are bolstered by a recent US$48 million investment, led by leading global investment firm, KKR.

SYDNEY, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Privy, a leading digital trust solution provider with a user base exceeding 42 million, has today announced the appointment of Rob Hotchin as its local Country Manager, following the recent launch of its Australia office. Rob’s appointment marks the next phase of the business’s growth, following a USD$48 million investment, led by global investment firm, KKR.

Leveraging his extensive experience and network, Rob will lead Privy’s expansion into the Australian landscape, aiming to launch its digital trust solution to market by H2 2024, while aligning with Australia’s expansion of its regulated digital ID framework.

Rob is a seasoned go-to-market leader with over 15 years of experience, who previously contributed to the growth of global identity solution provider, OKTA.

His appointment, as well as the growth of his team in a Sydney-based office, underscores Privy’s dedication to producing a tailored product that meets the unique needs of Australian individuals and businesses.

Rob Hotchin, Country Manager, Privy Australia, said, “Privy is set to redefine digital trust and help Australians regain control of their most authentic asset, their identity.”

“Currently, Australians are forced to give up their identity and personal data – whether that is to check into a hotel, lease a property, or myriad other reasons – and blindly trust that it will be kept safe. With the advent of seemingly never-ending cyber breaches, and leaking of personal information onto the dark web, Australians should be able to demand more. Now they can, knowing that Privy has solved these challenges before and will look to solve them again in Australia.”

Marshall Pribadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Privy welcomes Rob’s appointment, noting that it marks the critical next step in the business’s international growth plans. “Rob has the skills and ability to build expansive and genuine relationships in Australia, and to support our vision of becoming a global leader in the field of electronic identification and authorisation services.”

“Over the past eight years, Privy has developed its expertise in shaping and improving the digital identity landscape and engaging with the likes of governments, banks and other financial institutions. Now, Privy aims to contribute its expertise to the Australian market.”

Privy is currently ISO 27001 and ISO 277701 certified.

About Privy

Privy is a fully verified digital identity provider, born in one of the toughest authentication markets in the world. Trusted globally, we serve over 3,000 clients with 45 million onboarded users. Privy aims to redefine digital trust for today and the future with user-centric solutions that seamlessly verify authenticity across agreements, people and business. With Privy, electronic signatures and verification are offered in one unified platform for enhanced security, convenience, and peace of mind.

In July 2023, Indonesian Minister of Trade inaugurated Privy’s first international office in Sydney, Australia.

Privy Australia welcomes discussions, collaborations, and knowledge-sharing on mitigating cybersecurity risks, securing user data, and building digital trust in Australia. For more information on Privy, visit www.privy.com.au or email info@privy.com.au.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/privy-appoints-new-country-lead-and-charts-course-for-better-digital-trust-solutions-in-australia-302085825.html

SOURCE Privy Australia