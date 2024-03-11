AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

MapleStory Universe and Avalanche signed a strategic partnership to expand the project’s blockchain-based game ecosystem

PRNewswire March 11, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MapleStory Universe, a global blockchain project of Nexon Group, has entered a strategic partnership with Avalanche, a smart contracts platform that has the fastest transaction speed among existing layer 1 blockchains.

Avalanche supports a highly scalable app-specific platform called ‘Subnet’, which provides a smooth gaming experience even through surges of transactions.

Through this partnership, MapleStory Universe plans to utilize Avalanche’s ‘Subnet’ technology to expand its blockchain ecosystem and continue various activities such as technology-related collaborations to build a stable service.

“I cannot imagine a bigger opportunity in Web3 than what MapleStory Universe is doing, and we are honored to partner with MapleStory Universe to steward this IP using the power of Avalanche,” said Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs. “We have been extremely impressed with the vision since our first conversation, and the focus on long-term sustainability could easily onboard millions of users on-chain.”

“Our partnership with Avalanche will allow us to build a stable and complete blockchain ecosystem, enabling us to securely service various dApps along with MapleStory N to amplify our competitiveness,” added Angela Son, Partnership Lead at MapleStory Universe. 

MapleStory Universe plans to release its blockchain-based PC MMOPRG ‘MapleStory N’ in certain countries within the year, followed by many other tools and applications to come. 

Additionally, MapleStory Universe and Avalanche will hold a joint panel talk at MapleStory Universe’s side event on the week of the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, on March 20th. At this event, Angela Son and Edward Chang will introduce the process of incorporating blockchain into game projects.

More information can be found on MapleStory Universe’s official websiteX (Twitter), and Medium.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions in less than one second. Its novel consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit enable Web3 developers to easily launch powerful, custom blockchain solutions. Build anything you want, any way you want, on the eco-friendly blockchain designed for Web3 devs.

About MapleStory Universe

MapleStory Universe is a Virtual Worlds ecosystem based on the world-renowned IP, MapleStory. MapleStory Universe utilizes NFTs to create various tangible and intangible enhancements to the game experience and is committed to lowering entry barriers to blockchain technology to make it easily accessible for everyone.

SOURCE MapleStory Universe

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.