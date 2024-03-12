AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Acclime announces expansion into UAE with acquisition and rebranding of MeiPro

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, Asia’s leading professional corporate and advisory services specialist, is pleased to announce its formal entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. This expansion allows Acclime to service multinational and regional companies looking to establish and manage their operations within the UAE.

Acclime will offer a comprehensive suite of services in the UAE, including assistance with company incorporation in UAE-free zones, mainland, and offshore jurisdictions. The company will also provide ongoing services such as accounting, tax compliance, and payroll services for UAE entities, ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory requirements across the UAE.

Further solidifying its commitment to the region, Acclime is pleased to announce the acquisition of MeiPro Corporate Services, a well-established corporate services provider based in Dubai. Founded in 2017, MeiPro has a proven track record of assisting clients with setting up and managing their businesses in the UAE. The company will be rebranded as Acclime Dubai.

Leading the charge in the Middle East is Rajiv Kumar Singh (“Rajiv”), who has been appointed as the Managing Director of Acclime Middle East, based in Dubai. With over two decades of extensive experience and leadership in business expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and business development across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia, Rajiv brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

Rajiv’s experience includes leading and integrating successful acquisitions, establishing a strong presence in the corporate, private wealth, and capital markets across various jurisdictions and managing senior-level client relationships for a leading global corporate services provider. Before joining the corporate services industry, he held various positions with leading global corporate and private banking banks.

“The UAE, with its dynamic business environment, presents a tremendous opportunity for Acclime to provide tech-enabled solutions and support clients in their expansion and compliance needs,” said Rajiv. “I am thrilled to join the Acclime team and lead our growth across multiple markets and service lines in the Middle East“.

Looking forward, Acclime is committed to leveraging its regional expertise and global network to deliver exceptional service to its clients in the UAE. With a growing team of experienced professionals and a comprehensive suite of services, Acclime is confident in its ability to become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to establish and grow their presence in the region.

About Acclime

Acclime is Asia’s premier corporate services provider, operating in 14 key Asian jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Cambodia, mainland China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Mauritius, Seychelles and New Zealand. Acclime also has client service centres in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit www.acclime.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acclime-announces-expansion-into-uae-with-acquisition-and-rebranding-of-meipro-302085171.html

SOURCE Acclime

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

