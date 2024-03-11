AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Questel Achieves New Milestone for AI-Elevated Intellectual Property Solutions with Strategic Acquisition of qatent

PRNewswire March 11, 2024

PARIS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property management solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of qatent, a tech company whose use of artificial intelligence (AI) has broken new ground in the IP sector. Questel’s acquisition of qatent represents a key component of its strategy to integrate AI-driven solutions into software and services at a level never before seen in the IP industry. With its extensive generative AI expertise and proven applications, qatent aligns perfectly with Questel’s vision for elevated AI-driven IP solutions.

Questel Logo

qatent emerged from the distinguished AI research center INRIA Paris and has since become a cornerstone of innovation in the use of AI for IP management thanks to the leadership of its international team. Founded by a French IP attorney and a leading German AI researcher, from the Université Paris-Saclay, a European scientific and technological excellence cluster, qatent is not only pioneering the application of AI technologies in patent search and drafting but has already achieved notable success in these areas.

Charles Besson, CEO at Questel, remarked: “The significance of AI in our field necessitates an internalized approach which partnerships simply cannot offer. In addition to immediately impacting patent drafting and searching, AI will directly benefit several of our other products such as Equinox, our highly successful IPMS solution.” 

Echoing this sentiment, François Veltz, CEO at qatent, said: “qatent has always positioned the IP practitioners at the heart of its strategy, with the aim of augmenting them through machine capabilities.” “The unparalleled richness and structure of the Questel global patent, trademark and design databases is an incredible learning ground for our algorithms and will quickly give more depth to our calculations,” added Kim Gerdes, CTO at qatent.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and one million users across 30 countries. Around our cutting-edge IPMS Equinox, Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing Patents, Trademarks, Design and Domain Names including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewals and recordals.

About qatent

qatent is a distinguished company committed to advancing intellectual property management through artificial intelligence. Founded by eminent figures in AI research and IP law, qatent is at the cutting edge of developing solutions that significantly improve effectiveness of IP services.

For more details about Questel’s acquisition, please visit https://bit.ly/3V6Tzyk

Contact:  communication@questel.com

SOURCE Questel

