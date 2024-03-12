AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 18 million in the field of electrolysis

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The contract marks a significant step for Cell Impact into the electrolyzer market.

“One of the advantages of this customer’s technical solution is that it allows us to supply flow plates from our existing production lines based on the Cell Impact Forming™ technology, without modifying our machines,” says Daniel Vallin, Interim CEO of Cell Impact, who concludes:

“At Cell Impact, we have been focusing on enhancing the electrolyzer offering. During 2023, we have communicated product sample deliveries and about ongoing customer projects in interim reports. This agreement confirms that our technology and products are attractive also for electrolyzers—a crucial component in the production of green hydrogen.”

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s Certified Advisor (CA).

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)
+46730686620 
daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

SOURCE Cell Impact AB

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

