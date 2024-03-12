AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
xcube launches CVPE: A New Asset Class for Family Offices and UHNWIs

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based corporate venture studio xcube has announced the launch of Corporate Venture Portfolio Equities (CVPE), a new asset class aiming to disrupt traditional investment models. Unlike conventional methods that focus on individual startups, CVPE introduces a holistic approach by investing in an interconnected ecosystem of tech startups, thereby offering a unified solution to meet the varied needs of the same customer base.

The inception of CVPE is attributed to Sebastien Picard, a distinguished entrepreneur whose background is marked by a PhD in Strategic Management and experience as a commando in the French army. Picard’s research and practical insights emphasize the effectiveness of ecosystem-based strategies over singular, competitive business models, advocating for a collaborative approach to achieving market presence and business objectives.

Introducing Corporate Venture Portfolio Equities (CVPE)

CVPE is an equity-based ecosystem of tech startups featuring a combination of venture building initiatives, external early-stage startups and corporate partnerships, working synergistically to achieve overarching market needs and strive for success in their own market segments.

In today’s corporate landscape, competition is no longer against a single business, but rather entire business ecosystems. This strategy not only ensures direct involvement in venture building but also offers diversified risk management and enhances portfolio value through synergistic operations among invested startups.

The CVPE model is meticulously designed to cater to the unique investment needs and ambitions of family offices and UHNWIs. It offers a more engaged, strategically oriented, and risk-mitigated approach towards early-stage venture investments, aspiring to elevate success rates significantly compared to traditional venture capital engagements.

As part of its initial phase, xcube is engaging in fundraising efforts for four distinct corporate venture ecosystems, each targeting key sectors: FinTech(xcube.capital I), SkillsTech(xcube.capital II), ArtTech(xcube.capital III), and WealthTech(xcube.capital IV)

About xcube

xcube is a Corporate Venture Studio based in Singapore, specializing in the development and management of corporate venturing portfolios. Leveraging its expertise and network, xcube aims to drive innovation and industry transformation by fostering collaboration between corporates, startups, and investors. It has a team of industry leaders with both corporate and startup experiences.

For more details on xcube and its innovative CVPE asset class, interested parties can reach out via email to investor-relations@xcube.co.

Linkedin: https://sg.linkedin.com/company/xcube-venturing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xcube-launches-cvpe-a-new-asset-class-for-family-offices-and-uhnwis-302085847.html

SOURCE XCUB-E Pte. Ltd.

