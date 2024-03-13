AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern Health Selects Datos Health for Care Pathway Automation

PRNewswire March 13, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, announced today the company’s Open Care platform, was chosen by Northern Health, a major Australian healthcare provider. Northern Health has partnered with Datos Health to develop innovative digital care models to enable a healthier community by improving the health outcomes that matter most to patients. This includes being able to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place, by utilising remote patient monitoring.  

Datos Health is a hybrid care delivery platform that goes beyond remote patient monitoring, enabling clinicians to practice care their way and deliver patients with automated assisted self-care. Datos Health merges monitoring and care to improve patient engagement and reduce clinician workload.

Datos Health’s Open Care platform replaces rigid RPM solutions with a comprehensive platform for hybrid care delivery. The company’s streamlined solution empowers healthcare organisations like Northern Health to customise remote care protocols to fit their unique approach to healthcare. Clinicians can easily adjust workflows as needed, with changes instantly translated into patient CareApps that deliver automated assisted self-care.

Northern Health will integrate the Open Care platform into its virtual cardiac rehabilitation, back pain, lung cancer, severe asthma and gestational diabetes programs with plans to expand Datos into other programs to support their community’s healthcare needs into the future.

Datos Health will leverage IKAO Health, its Australian-based partner for their experience implementing localised solutions to meet the unique issues facing healthcare providers and to deliver on-the-ground support and service to Northern Health. 

Northern Health is committed to delivering safe, person-centred and value-based care by redesigning models of care to improve patient outcomes, automating clinical workflows to reduce administrative burden for clinicians and enhancing greater access to care for patients. The Datos platform offers exceptional flexibility and a seamless user experience for both patients and clinicians. Moreover, its ability to provide real-time data visualisations, ensures that clinicians can tailor and personalise care plans. Northern Health is dedicated to advancing health equity within its diverse community, empowering patients to better self-manage their health, monitor and track their progress over time, and access trusted educational resources.

“Northern Health is creating a future where virtual care models enable a healthier community,” said Dr. Katharine See, Chief Health Outcomes Officer and Director of Respiratory Medicine at Northern Health. “We’re a pioneer in implementing digital health solutions that cater to the changing needs of our community. With Datos Health, we’re enabling our healthcare professionals to offer exceptional virtual care options, that are not dependent on patients being in hospital. We look forward to working with Datos Health to roll out even more innovative digital health programs that support our community,” she continued.

“We’re honoured to have been chosen by such a respected healthcare organisation and we look forward to working with Northern Health to design new and innovative care models,” said Uri Bettesh, Founder and CEO of Datos Health. “Together with our local partner, IKAO Health, we’ve developed an excellent grasp of the intricacies of the Australian healthcare system. Our partnership with Northern Health is an excellent next step on our road to increasing access to care for Australia’s highly diverse patient population, and our continuing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region,” he concluded.

About Northern Health
Northern Health is a major provider of comprehensive health services in Melbourne’s rapidly growing outer north, catering to a vibrant community of diverse backgrounds. Across five main campuses, Northern Health delivers acute, maternity, sub-acute, mental health, specialist, community and home-based services. Handling over 110,000 emergency cases annually and supporting 114,000 admissions, their commitment extends to ensuring accessible care for all, irrespective of language or culture. With over 8,500 dedicated professionals, they are committed to providing exceptional healthcare tailored to each individual, promoting well-being across Melbourne’s dynamic northern landscape. For more information, please visit www.nh.org.au.

About Datos Health
Datos Health’s open platform merges monitoring, care, and engagement, to seamlessly deliver hybrid care across any acuity level or use case. Clinicians can quickly implement and customize any program, choose the devices that fit their workflow, and integrate with any EMR. Workflows can easily be adjusted in our Design Studio by creating remote care programs from scratch or by leveraging existing protocols from leading healthcare organizations. These workflows are instantly translated into patient CareApps that collect biometrics and PROMs, provide self-care guidance and curated content, send escalation alerts to the care team, and facilitate virtual visits. Workflow automation is now easier than ever for both patients and clinicians. For more information, please visit www.datos-health.com.

Datos Health Contact:
Farah Parsa
Vice President, Marketing
farah.parsa@datos-health.com



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/northern-health-selects-datos-health-for-care-pathway-automation-302087095.html

SOURCE Datos Health

