AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Request Finance Acquires Consola Finance To Become the Ultimate Enterprise Finance Platform for Both Crypto and Fiat

PRNewswire March 13, 2024

PARIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Request Finance is thrilled to announce a monumental development: the acquisition of Consola Finance. This moment marks a significant expansion of Request Finance’s capabilities, adding crypto accounting to the platform. This enhancement is aimed at better-serving finance professionals and certified public accountants (CPAs) who deal with operations in both crypto and fiat currencies.

This Acquisition marks a turning point. Consola Finance is renowned for its leading-edge technology in crypto accounting and its unique commitment to 100% data accuracy.

Jacob Kobler, CEO at Consola, mentioned, “By welcoming Consola Finance into the Request Finance family, the platform is poised to deliver a unique all-in-one finance platform”

This integration means you can manage everything crypto and fiat on Request Finance: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, Payroll, Employee Expenses, Crypto Payments, and Fiat Payments to 170+ countries.

Christophe Fonteneau, head of strategy at Request Finance, stated: “The Impact is limitless. The trust placed in Request Finance by over 2,000 companies to power more than 700 million dollars in transactions is just getting started. The synergy between Request Finance and Consola Finance elevates confidence.”

Christophe Lassuyt, CEO at Request Finance, confirmed: “The adoption of cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. Businesses are adopting stablecoins, and we are developing a crypto-friendly platform that combines the functionalities of Bill.com, Netsuite, and Expensify into a single, all-encompassing solution.”

Request Finance now provides a comprehensive solution for managing financial operations across currencies. Whether you’re making disbursements in Bitcoin or stablecoins or managing expenses in traditional currencies, everything converges under one streamlined, hassle-free platform.

The team wants to enhance businesses’ crypto adoption through a compliant, safe, and efficient all-in-one finance platform. The acquisition of Consola Finance is a significant leap forward in this mission. It’s part of our broader vision to revolutionize financial operations for businesses worldwide.

About Request Finance

Request Finance is the ultimate finance platform for crypto and fiat operations, powering Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, Payroll, Expenses, and flexible payments for enterprises.

Businesses all need more efficient payments. That’s why they are adopting crypto/stablecoins. Request Finance makes this adoption happen faster by making it compliant and efficient. Get in touch with us here

Request Finance is backed by Balderton, Xange, and Animoca Brands, among others. Clients include The Sandbox, OpenZeppelin, and Celo.

About Consola Finance

Consola Finance is the leading-edge technology in crypto accounting with a unique commitment to 100% data accuracy. Get in touch with the team here

For more press materials, please visit Request Finance and Consola Finance press pages.

[Christophe Lassuyt, CEO]
[Request Finance]
[https://t.me/christophelass ]
[https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophel1310/]

[https://request.finance]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/request-finance-acquires-consola-finance-to-become-the-ultimate-enterprise-finance-platform-for-both-crypto-and-fiat-302081472.html

SOURCE Request Finance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.