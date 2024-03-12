AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AWE2024 is Upon Us. Here’s What to Expect

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AWE2024, a top tech event of the global household appliances and consumer electronics industry, is set to kick off at Shanghai New International Expo Center on March 14 under the theme of Smartize the Future. With 13 exhibition halls, AWE2024 will attract over a thousand leading industry players. As a top three global exhibition of the industry, AWE2024 will witness nearly 100 events from exhibitors to unveil their new products, technologies and strategies.

Photo from AWE2023 (PRNewsfoto/AWE)

AWE2024 will showcase the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI with the industry, especially innovations made in smart home scenarios and technology-powered ecosystems. Haier Smart Home, along with brands under its umbrella including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE APPLIANCES, Fisher & Paykel, and Sanyiniao, will again cover an entire hall. Huawei will present its whole scenario technology products and interconnected future home experience. Hisense will showcase its news laser televisions, displays and its deployment in chips, automotive electronics, VR, and energy solutions. TCL will display over 150 types of state-of-the-art tech products across 37 categories. Bosch will showcase its innovative green smart home appliances. Siemens will bring an entire range of smart home appliances. Panasonic will debut Panasonic Xtra, a sub-brand targeting Generation Z. Samsung will exhibit its industry-beating mobile phones, televisions, home appliances, and gaming monitors. LG will present its portable televisions, OLED gaming monitors, and steam clothing care machines. Gree will showcase its solar (wind) power, energy storage, central air conditioning, floor heating and outdoor air systems.

AWE2024 will host two top summits centering on sustainability and smart home respectively. It will also provide great exposure to new products and highlights of exhibitors through the coverage from more than 100 media outlets and more than 1,000 onsite live streams.

Considering AWE’s expanding global influence, Samsung will bring its whole line of products including mobile phones to AWE for the first time. A. O. Smith will return. Hitachi Air Conditioning will join in the name of its Japanese headquarter. BSH, LG and Samsung will bring their global executive teams to AWE. Local heavyweights such as Haier, Hisense, and TCL will invite their global clients.

Jiang Feng, Executive President of the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, noted that AWE intends to collaborate with global partners to promote technological innovation and high-quality sustainable development of the industry to provide global consumers a smart, healthy, comfortable and green life.

SOURCE AWE

