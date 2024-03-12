AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AlixPartners Expands Performance & Technology Practice in Southeast Asia with New Partner & Managing Director, Michael Mo

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Michael Mo has joined its Performance & Technology practice as a Partner & Managing Director in the Singapore office.

Michael is a proven business leader specializing in helping organizations drive operational improvement through digitally-enabled transformation and create sustainable growth. He brings more than 17 years of experience in strategy development and value creation and has served clients across a full spectrum of businesses, including high-tech, consumer, automotive, real estate, and energy industries. He has led numerous complex and challenging transformation and growth programs in Southeast Asia, Greater China, and Europe.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, Michael was a Partner at EY-Parthenon and headed its strategy-to-transformation operation service line in APAC, driving full-scale value creation for global and regional companies in Asia. Previously, he was an Associate Partner at McKinsey where he was a core leader of its Digital Transformation Service (DTS) that orchestrated the set-up of McKinsey DTS hub and playbook in supply chain management, procurement, and product development. He also held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and SAP. Michael holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the IMD in Switzerland.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, said, “Michael’s deep execution and commercial capabilities, combined with his strong leadership skills, will be an excellent addition to our Performance & Technology team in Southeast Asia. We look forward to the digital strategies and growth he will deliver for our clients.”

Sai Tunuguntla, Partner & Managing Director and Leader of Technology, Media & Telecommunication (TMT) practice in Asia at AlixPartners, said, “I am excited to welcome Michael to our growing team of enterprise efficiency experts in Southeast Asia.  As digital technologies transform manufacturing, there is a need for organizations to rethink their strategies and operating models. We are confident that Michael will play a pivotal role in helping our clients navigate this change.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alixpartners-expands-performance–technology-practice-in-southeast-asia-with-new-partner–managing-director-michael-mo-302086241.html

SOURCE AlixPartners

