stc Group and bolttech forge strategic collaboration in the Middle East

Partnership with stc Group, a leader in digital transformation in the Middle East, will expand bolttech’s footprint to several new markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International insurtech bolttech today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the launch of its partnership with stc Group, the leading telecommunications company acting as the engine of digital transformation in the region. bolttech’s collaboration with stc Group will provide stc’s customers with innovative, embedded device protection offerings through a technology-enabled experience.

Aligning with stc Group’s ‘DARE 2.0’ strategy to become a world-class digital leader, bolttech and stc will also explore expanding the partnership to embed IoT-enabled solutions beyond mobile devices into other aspects of a customer’s digital lifestyle, including protection for home appliances, health electronics, and cyber assets.

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech said, “stc Group is an ambitious digital leader, always striving to offer innovative solutions to their customers. Their aspirations align perfectly with ours, and together with their well-established presence in the Middle East, they are an ideal partner for our launch into the region. We are excited to work together with stc Group to help their customers safeguard their valued devices to ensure an uninterrupted digital lifestyle.”

SOURCE bolttech