AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

stc Group and bolttech forge strategic collaboration in the Middle East

PRNewswire March 12, 2024

Partnership with stc Group, a leader in digital transformation in the Middle East, will expand bolttech’s footprint to several new markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International insurtech bolttech today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the launch of its partnership with stc Group, the leading telecommunications company acting as the engine of digital transformation in the region. bolttech’s collaboration with stc Group will provide stc’s customers with innovative, embedded device protection offerings through a technology-enabled experience.

Aligning with stc Group’s ‘DARE 2.0’ strategy to become a world-class digital leader, bolttech and stc will also explore expanding the partnership to embed IoT-enabled solutions beyond mobile devices into other aspects of a customer’s digital lifestyle, including protection for home appliances, health electronics, and cyber assets.

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech said, “stc Group is an ambitious digital leader, always striving to offer innovative solutions to their customers. Their aspirations align perfectly with ours, and together with their well-established presence in the Middle East, they are an ideal partner for our launch into the region. We are excited to work together with stc Group to help their customers safeguard their valued devices to ensure an uninterrupted digital lifestyle.”  

bolttech and stc Group forge strategic partnership

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/stc-group-and-bolttech-forge-strategic-collaboration-in-the-middle-east-302086469.html

SOURCE bolttech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.