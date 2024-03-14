Vouch Expands to Empower Hotels with Operational Excellence

Vouch Unveils a New Chapter with Hotel Operations Management Ecosystem (Vouch HOME)

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vouch, the leading provider of guest experience platforms for hospitality, announced a strategic product expansion to empower hotels with operational excellence through its innovative Hotel Operations Management Ecosystem (Vouch HOME). This suite of back-end solutions seamlessly integrates with Vouch’s existing guest-facing platform, creating a unified ecosystem that streamlines workflows, automates tasks, and unlocks a new era of efficiency.

Traditional hotel operations are often plagued by manual tasks, scattered data across different systems, and communication breakdowns between departments. This inefficiency directly impacts the guest experience, leading to longer wait times, frustrated staff, and ultimately, lost revenue.

“In today’s competitive hospitality landscape, being efficient is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” says Joseph Ling, Founder and CEO of Vouch. “We started by making guest interactions seamless, but we knew that hospitality excellence begins behind the scenes. Vouch HOME empowers hotels with automation at every level, freeing them to focus on the human touch that makes every guest experience truly special.”

Breaking the Mould with Vouch HOME

Vouch HOME acts as the central system of hotel operations, streamlining workflows and unifying data across departments like Housekeeping, Front Office, F&B and Engineering. This eliminates the need for multiple vendors, offering a single source of truth for operational data.

“Vouch HOME is much more than just a collection of tools,” says Joseph Ling. “It’s a collaborative ecosystem that connects teams, automates tasks, and enhances team performances. Hotels gain a holistic 360-degree view of their operations, allowing them to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions.”

Vouch HOME’s Back-end Components in Action

Task Manager : A centralised task management system with mobile access, that shares live status for timely completion. Seamlessly integrated with guest platform.

: A centralised task management system with mobile access, that shares live status for timely completion. Seamlessly integrated with guest platform. Room Assignments and Inspection : Auto assign rooms for attendants and alert floor supervisors instantly for inspection on customised checklists.

: Auto assign rooms for attendants and alert floor supervisors instantly for inspection on customised checklists. Preventive Maintenance: Schedule and track maintenance for assets proactively, minimising downtime and ensuring positive guest experience.

Looking ahead, Vouch is leveraging the power of generative AI to analyse data and deliver customised, actionable recommendations for each hotel, empowering them to further optimise operations and drive sustainable growth. This innovative feature is slated for launch in the first half of 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.vouch-technologies.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vouch-expands-to-empower-hotels-with-operational-excellence-302085119.html

SOURCE Vouch