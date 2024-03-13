Celebrate Bybit Card’s 1st Anniversary with Exclusive Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the Bybit Card marks its first year of revolutionizing digital transactions, Bybit , one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges, is rolling out the red carpet for a celebration, with an exclusive offer.

As a token of appreciation for the trust and loyalty of Bybit’s community, from March 6 to April 6, 2024, Bybit invites both new and existing users to join in the festivities and seize the opportunity to win prizes including the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Vision Pro among others.

Simply applying for the Bybit Card unlocks a guaranteed 15 EUR card bonus, along with a chance to partake in a lucky draw brimming with prizes. The welcome doesn’t end there; make the first deposit of at least 100 USDT within 7 days to boost the chances of winning the lucky draw tenfold. Or spend at least 120 EUR with Bybit Card to get an additional 10 EUR card bonus.

Existing Bybit Card holders are also in for a treat. By inviting friends to join the Bybit Crypto Ark, users can earn a 50 EUR card bonus for every five referrals, further sweetening the deal with additional lucky draw tickets. Or Spend at least 300 EUR with your Bybit Card to earn one lucky draw ticket.

Moreover, all Bybit Card users will enjoy discounted access to the Rewards Market, like 5 USDT and 10 USDT coupons with a 25% discount on TON Token Airdrop.

“In celebrating the first anniversary of the Bybit Card, we’re not reinforcing our commitment to leading the way in crypto convenience and better linkages between crypto and real world finance and assets,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This event is a testament to our continuous effort to enhance the user experience and our gratitude towards the community that has been integral to our journey.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

