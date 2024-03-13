AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Fourth MEGA International Creative Media Festival seeks submissions

PRNewswire March 13, 2024

SUZHOU, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The fourth annual MEGA International Creative Media Festival is accepting submissions for outstanding creative media works by students and professionals until 10 April 2024. The festival will take place from 10 to 16 May 2024 in Suzhou, China.

The Academy of Film and Creative Technology at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University hosts the annual global event to celebrate creative media, exhibitions, graphics, and art. The festival features its International Creative Media Competition; Film, New Media and Creative Technology Summit; and showcases for digital media arts. It aims to facilitate communication among those in the film, television, and creative media fields and to support collaboration between academia and industry.

The selection of submissions for the International Creative Media Competition involves a three-stage review by the organising committee, XJTLU academic staff, and industry professionals, including renowned directors, producers, and executives such as Joe Cheung, former chair of the Hong Kong Film Awards Association, and You-Ning Lee, former chair of the Asia-Pacific Film Festival and the Taiwan Film Producer Association. The winning works will have the opportunity to be exhibited at XJTLU’s Dolby 4K Cinema.

Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai, Associate Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, says that last year’s MEGA festival featured 348 entries spanning genres like short films, documentary films, television shows, music videos, installations, animations, virtual reality works, and games.

“With active participation from 114 universities across 11 countries last year, the festival’s global impact is undeniable,” she says.

Professor Mai says she looks forward to introducing a more expansive and cutting-edge perspective in this year’s MEGA festival: “Our goal is to create a platform encouraging diversity and meaningful dialogue at the crossroads of technology and creativity.”

Previous winners say they appreciate the visibility MEGA gave their works and that it provided a platform to meet other creators and gain new ideas.

Yun Lee, director of award-winning student work at XJTLU's MEGA festival last year

Yun Lee, a Korean student studying in China, directed the work awarded the Best TV Show in the student award section at last year’s MEGA festival. “The festival served as a valuable platform to showcase our creativity,” she says. “We express gratitude for the chance to share our narrative, hoping that many other students can embrace this incredible opportunity.”

For submission requirements, please visit https://premiumpro.learningmall.cn/activity#/detail?id=3

For more information, please visit: https://www.xjtlu.edu.cn/en/study/departments/academy-of-film-and-creative-technology/mega

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fourth-mega-international-creative-media-festival-seeks-submissions-302087559.html

SOURCE Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.