AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

DRUID Announces Martin Kraft as New Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC Regions

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DRUID, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that Martin Kraft has been appointed as the new Vice President of Sales for the EMEA and APAC regions.

With a distinguished career spanning several years in the technology and sales industry, Martin Kraft brings a profound understanding of the EMEA and APAC markets to DRUID. He also has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth and leading successful Go-to-Market strategies.

Before joining DRUID, Martin was a key figure in Roboyo’s exponential growth, increasing the company’s revenues by tenfold in just five years.

As the new Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC, Martin will drive DRUID’s revenue generation initiatives and manage the operations of the Go-to-Market organization. He will oversee the Sales, Business Development Representatives (BDR), and Presales teams, ensuring cohesive and strategic operations to achieve the company’s growth targets.

“We are excited to welcome Martin to the DRUID family. His exceptional leadership qualities, deep market insights, and outstanding track record in driving sales and growth are invaluable assets for our team,” said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID.

“Joining DRUID at this pivotal moment is a great opportunity to innovate further and drive our sales efforts across EMEA and APAC. I am deeply committed to leveraging my experience to contribute to DRUID’s growth, enhance our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to leading our talented teams to achieve our ambitious goals,” Martin said.

The company looks forward to the new dimensions of growth and success that Martin’s leadership will undoubtedly bring.

About DRUID

DRUID (www.druidai.com) is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI-driven Conversational Business Applications, designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue (learning and adapting to new systems). DRUID intelligent virtual assistants enable fast, personalized, omnichannel, and hyper-automated interactions while speaking each organization’s language via open integrations with any existing enterprise systems and RPA technologies. Starting with 2018, DRUID actively builds on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 200+ clients worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/druid-announces-martin-kraft-as-new-vice-president-of-sales-for-emea–apac-regions-302086898.html

SOURCE DRUID

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.