AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Fort Worth Press Reports on Legal Action Taken by GSB Gold Standard Corporation Against behindmlm.com

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Fort Worth Press, a media outlet based in Dallas, Texas, reports on a significant lawsuit filed by Gold Standard Corporation AG (GSB) against the website behindmlm.

The_Forth_Worth_Press

In an era dominated by digital communications, the rise of online defamation and extortion poses a significant threat to individuals and businesses. GSB, a leading software, IT and blockchain company in Germany, is committed to fighting against such malicious activities.

GSB, a leader in the digital world, has taken legal action against behindmlm, as reported by the Fort Worth Press in Dallas, Texas.

This action is due to GSB Global’s concerns about defamatory content being shared online and tarnishing the company’s reputation. GSB Global is determined to maintain its integrity and is exhausting legal options to resolve the situation. The company emphasizes its commitment to resolving disputes through legal means while remaining vigilant against unwarranted attacks on its character.

As the legal process continues, GSB remains steadfast in its pursuit of fairness and accountability. The decision to pursue legal action underscores the seriousness with which the company views issues of reputation and integrity. GSB Gold Standard Corporation affirms its full commitment to transparency and ethical behavior and reaffirms its determination to protect its interests within the law.

Click here to read the full report: THE FORT WORTH PRESS: https://www.TheFortWorthPress.com

Media contacts:

THE FORT WORTH PRESS
Thomas Chandler
Throckmorton Street 420
76102 Fort Worth (TEXAS)
Tel.: +12013514000
Fax: +17759865200
E-Mail: Info@TheFortWorthPress.com 
Web: https://www.TheFortWorthPress.com

 

SOURCE THE FORT WORTH PRESS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.