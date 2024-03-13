AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
oneZero recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for third consecutive year

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, has been named by Business Intelligence Group as a 2024 Best Place to Work. This prestigious award acknowledges our ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional work environment that fosters employee engagement, growth and outstanding performance.

Best Places to Work 2024

“oneZero’s Co-Founder Jesse Johnson and I are pleased to be acknowledged again – in a process driven by employee feedback – by a group we regard as our wider family. This is one of a number of recent awards where oneZero has been recognized on a repeat basis as a company that delivers for all of our team members as we continue to grow. We were recently renamed one of the Top Places to Work by The Boston Globe and also in the Inc. 5000 – a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero.

“Today’s Business Intelligence Group award is international, which means the 175 staff across our global offices find oneZero a great place to work. As the company grows, we keep working hard to instill a culture of global engagement. We want all our staff to engage on a personal level, and so we devote significant energy to a varied program of social activities, both virtual and in-person, that bring the whole oneZero community together. We feel this creates a virtuous circle that helps to drive our performance and enables us to thrive in today’s competitive technology market,” continued Ralich.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, commended oneZero’s commitment to employee well-being and excellence.

“Congratulations to oneZero for creating a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters excellence,” she said. “This recognition is a testament to your dedication to building a strong and engaged workforce, even amidst challenging times. We commend your commitment to listening to employee feedback and taking action to create a truly exceptional work environment.”

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology  since 2009. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. Headquartered in Boston, oneZero has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts:

Talia Geberovich
Head of Marketing and Communications
oneZero
tgeberovich@onezero.com

Maria Jimenez
Business Intelligence Group
+1 (909) 529-2737
jmaria@bintelligence.com 

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems

