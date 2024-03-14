AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Everise Awarded 2024 Best Place to Work By Business Intelligence Group

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

PLANTATION, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Everise, among the fastest-growing global healthcare services outsourcing companies, has been named one of the top 30 best places to work in 2024 by Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Everise is one of only two companies in the ‘Large Business’ category named to the list. The accolade was awarded after a survey assessing employee satisfaction, performance, and company culture was conducted amongst its workforce.

In today’s evolving work landscape, employee satisfaction and engagement are paramount. BIG recognizes companies prioritizing these metrics to cultivate thriving workforces and achieve superior business results. BIG’s Best Places to Work 2024 honors organizations fostering exceptional employee experiences and driving exceptional performance through vibrant and engaging work environments. The accolade is awarded only to companies scoring high enough in a third party-conducted employee survey measuring employee, job, and workplace satisfaction.

“It is an honor for Everise to be named a Best Place to Work by the Business Intelligence Group. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a people-first culture that is empowering, inclusive, and innovative. Our dedicated team’s passion and collaboration are the driving force behind our success. I would like to congratulate and appreciate all our champs and leaders for making Everise a great place to come to work at every day,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these outstanding organizations,” declared Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The 2024 Best Places to Work exemplify a deep commitment to employee development, fostering careers, knowledge, and performance excellence.”

Established in 2016, Everise has expanded to a workforce of 19,000 spanning eight markets in seven years. The company has consistently prioritized placing people at the forefront of its operations. Committed to fostering a workplace and culture that prioritizes and empowers its employees, Everise regularly implements various employee engagement, culture-building, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. Over the years, the company has earned multiple industry awards, acknowledging its leadership, dedication to innovation, and its people-centric culture.

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/everise-awarded-2024-best-place-to-work-by-business-intelligence-group-302087945.html

SOURCE Everise

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

