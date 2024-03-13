AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

JINHAN FAIR – Trade Show You Can’t Miss in 2024 to Meet the Home & Gift Trends Ahead

PRNewswire March 13, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 49th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (Short: JINHAN FAIRwill open on April 21st~27th, at Pazhou, Guangzhou, China. We are looking forward to showing buyers the upcoming trendy inspirations. By gathering over 900 Chinese manufacturers and 300,000+ creative products, and next to Canton Fair, we are aiming to provide buyers with a one-stop sourcing experience of home & gift items. During the 49th JINHAN FAIR you will discover the trendiest and most characteristic products among Home decorations, Seasonal decorations, Gardening series, Decorative furniture, Homeware & Textiles, Kitchen & Dining etc. Let’s see what highlight elements are ready to show up at the trade show. 

The 49th Jinhan Fair

During the 49th JINHAN FAIR, we will gather over 900 top manufacturers, who mostly come from home & gift industry bases such as Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, etc. These leading manufacturers have professional and productive industry chains that can provide buyers with more competitive prices in the world market. They bring their quality and fancy products, such as multi-material designs like home decorations with a combination of metallic and rattan, geometric vision vases with curves and Polka Dots, colorful glassware, and lighting with natural materials and so on. Also, during the 49th JINHAN FAIR, we will provide Source Matching Services to help buyers match with right suppliers more effectively and accurately according to their specific demands (For more information please click https://www.jinhanfair.com/purchase/copy-en.html).

All the latest home decor trends mentioned above will be shown at the 49th JINHAN FAIR. Make sure not to miss this trade show. Register now to get free badge and win Free Air Ticket and Special-rate Hotel NOW! For any inquiries or assistance, feel free to contact Ella Chung by e-mial (ella@jinhanfair.com). For more information please click: https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=MTTY-49.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jinhan-fair—trade-show-you-cant-miss-in-2024-to-meet-the-home–gift-trends-ahead-302087768.html

SOURCE Jinhan Fair for home & gifts

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.