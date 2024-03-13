AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Link11 European Cyber Report 2023: DDoS Attacks Surge by 70%

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Link11 European Cyber Report 2023 highlights a dramatic 70% increase in DDoS attacks, with attacks reaching critical levels in just 14 seconds on average, compared to 55 seconds in 2022. Additionally, two thirds of observed traffic is machine-based, indicating the prevalence of bot activity.

The report emphasizes the rising complexity of the threat landscape and the critical role of AI-based and automated security solutions in bolstering cyber resilience. Politically motivated attacks significantly contributed to the surge, targeting prominent entities worldwide, including German federal states, the European Investment Bank, and Microsoft.

Geopolitical tensions globally contributed to a rapid escalation in DDoS attacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, public institutions, and political organizations. The ongoing conflicts, notably between Russia and Ukraine, and in Israel, fueled politically motivated DDoS attacks by organized groups.

The report points out the heightened security risk posed by web applications and APIs, exacerbated by critical vulnerabilities in unpatched software. The EU’s mandate for Apple to open its interfaces to third-party providers further intensifies the need for enhanced security measures in this area. Moreover, the rising threat from AI-driven bots presents significant challenges, with projections indicating a 131% surge in online bot fraud by 2027.

Jens-Philipp Jung, Group CEO at Link11: “The impact of cyber incidents requires a risk-based, holistic cybersecurity strategy. It’s about enabling innovation and growth with secure environments and transforming security concepts into competitive advantages.”

The report can be downloaded from the Link11 website.

About Link11:

Link11 is a global IT security provider specializing in protecting infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based solutions help organizations worldwide strengthen cyber resilience and prevent business disruptions. Link11 is ISO 27001 certified, ensuring the highest standards in data security.

Press contact: Lisa Froehlich l.froehlich@link11.com

 

 

SOURCE Link11 GmbH

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

