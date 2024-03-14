AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Fueled by Growth, Global Fintech Adyen Doubles Down on North American Presence With New 150,000-Square-Foot Office in Downtown San Francisco

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has signed a new sublease to a 150,000-square-foot office building at 505 Brannan Street. The lease will extend through December 2032, subject to all appropriate regulatory approvals, and Adyen’s offices will span all six floors of the building.

Adyen logo

This new office will provide a vibrant commercial and tech hub for the company’s San Francisco team of more than 300 employees. The space is thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and a positive work environment. It is also strategically located in close proximity to many of Adyen’s North American clients that are also based in San Francisco.

“We’re proud to expand our footprint in San Francisco as a dedicated member of the local business community,” said Davi Strazza, president of North America, Adyen. “We’ve been investing in North America for over a decade, and this lease represents our future ambitions and growth in the market. We’re honored to work with so many leading U.S. companies, including McDonald’s, Microsoft, Uber and Etsy, and look forward to bringing our best-in-class fintech platform to even more organizations.”

San Francisco serves as Adyen’s North American headquarters, and the company has significant presences in Chicago, New York and Toronto. As reported in Adyen’s latest half-year results, North America was the company’s fastest growing region, with net revenues up 27% year on year.

Adyen opened its first San Francisco office in 2012 with a diverse, international team and has continued to steadily increase its presence ever since. Recently, Adyen was named as one of Built In’s Best Places to Work in San Francisco.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. For more information, visit Adyen.com.

 

SOURCE Adyen

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.